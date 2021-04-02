Horseshoe Huddle
Finding Colts: Scouting Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Kadarius Toney and how would he fit in Indy?
Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a prospect the Indianapolis might have some interest in due to his scheme fit.

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Stats

Pros

  • Isn’t afraid of blocking and is quite tough despite his smaller size
  • There is no fear working over the middle and taking big hits
  • Has really grown as a route runner and has a lot of freelance moves that are super effective
  • An elite, big-play threat whenever he is on the field, wherever he lines up
  • Elite versatility as he can play in any scheme and fill any role 
  • Has a really high football IQ with a quick processor to read defenses and find openings in zone-coverage
  • Has really good ball skills and bailed out his QB multiple times
  • Will really hurt a defense if he is left to operate after the catch and brings that same skill-set as a returner
  • His best trait is the best the most coveted by NFL teams and that is how easy he can get separation with his burst or rudeness
  • Works best on quick catches that allow him to turn into a ball-carrier quickly
Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium.

Cons

  • Some will take issue with how freelance he is with his route running
  • Has to really improve with his ability to get off of press-coverage
  • Needs more consistency with his hands, especially with contested catches
  • Can get beaten out at the catch point by more physical cornerbacks
  • Relied too much on manufactured touches to really put up numbers

Overview

There is elite versatility with Toney that allows an offense to use him in a wide variety of ways. You don't want him facing press-coverage a lot and designing plays to help keep him clean coming off the line will be key to really maximizing what he can do. 

While Toney does have freelance and unorthodox moves through his routes, he does it very well, making it a 'if ain't broke, don't fix it' type thing. Teams that need a versatile playmaker are going to be drawn to Toney.

Fit with Colts

The Colts are wanting to resurrect the career of Carson Wentz and two ways to help do that are to improve the offensive line and give the QB more playmakers to throw to. Toney would be a really good fit in Frank Reich's system and be that additional weapon the Colts can use, especially with his versatility. 

The Colts re-signed T.Y. Hilton and have Michael Pittman, Jr. as well and adding Toney to that arsenal could really weaponize that receiver corps for Wentz and take it to another level.

Grade: Round 2

Where he Goes: Late Round 1/Early Round 2

USATSI_15275850
