Finding Colts: Scouting Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Kwity Paye and how would he fit in Indy?
Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye, a prospect the Indianapolis Colts might have some interest in based on the team's need for a pass rush. 

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 261 pounds

Stats

Pros

  • Has power for days that really needs to be tapped into
  • There is good natural athleticism that really helps with his movement skills
  • Does well in keeping his pads low and exploding up into contact to gain leverage
  • Showed outstanding improvement with his hands and pass rush moves in 2020 from 2019.
  • There is outstanding length and it is hard to get into his chest because he just doesn’t let blockers in
  • Power in his hands and he uses it at a near-elite level when defending the run, controlling blocks at the point of attack
  • Has a powerful punch that knocks blockers on their heels
  • Is very disciplined when it comes to his run defense and doesn’t give up his gap often
  • Elite work ethic and leadership
  • Can change direction quickly, which really shows when he overpursues as a pass rusher (the few occasions he does)
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Cons

  • If he can be consistent with his get-off, he could be outstanding as an edge
  • The placement of his punch needs to be consistent for maximum effectiveness
  • There are times he gets a bit reckless as a pass rusher
  • There needs to be more improvement with his football IQ and breaking down of developing run blocks
  • On stretch runs, he can get washed out of the play at times and misses the opportunity to shoot a gap
  • There seems to be limited versatility as he is far more inconsistent in every aspect when working out of a two-point stance
  • Limited to a 4-3 finger-in-the-dirt defensive end
  • Doesn’t offer up the potential in coverage to really be a stand-up rusher in a 3-4 front

Overview

There is a lot to like about Paye due to his power and athleticism. It leads to a lot of exciting plays, but he does need to be more consistent and have it be weaponized. 

Not every team is going to love Paye because of the scheme and stance limitations, but those teams with whom he fits are likely drooling at the chance to work with him. Paye is a coach's type of player, partially because of the drive and work ethic.

Fit with Colts

There is a need for added pass-rush help for the Colts, and Paye is one of the top edge rushers in the class. He is a good athlete and brings really good burst and explosion off the snap. 

The fit within the scheme is there, as well as seeming to have the qualities of a pass rusher that the Colts like to look for. It wouldn’t be shocking if Paye is a potential option for the Colts at No. 21 overall because the fit is nearly perfect.

Grade: Round 1

Where he Goes: Round 1

