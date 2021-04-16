Finding Colts: Scouting USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Finding Colts scouts the 2021 NFL draft class to find the best fits. What's the scoop on Amon-Ra St. Brown and how would he fit in Indy?

Welcome to Finding Colts, our annual prospect-by-prospect series deep-diving on the coming NFL draft class. The scouting continues with USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a prospect who fits a big Indianapolis Colts' roster need.

Measurables

Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight: 195 pounds

Stats

Pros

Elite hand-eye coordination with great ball-tracking ability to attack every level of the field

Tough as nails

Has good but not great athleticism

Runs good routes with an understanding of the nuances

Reliable hands especially in contested catch situations

Extra juice to get instant separation underneath or catch up to deep shots

Enough after-the-catch ability to be a threat on quicker passes

Really good footwork off the line that could help with press coverage

Plenty of big-play potential

Versatility to work in the slot, on the boundary, and help on special teams

Very high football IQ with a great understanding of situations and how to help the QB

Willing to take punishment over the middle of the field to help his team

Cons

Has 13 drops over three years, so he isn’t immune

Limited exposure to press coverage to be confident in his ability to get through it

When he has good space, he sometimes doesn’t 'look' the ball in, focusing on what to do after the catch

Can get punished by physical corners through his routes

Some wasted movement during his routes and after the catch

Willingness as a blocker can be hit or miss

Overview

St. Brown is a really interesting prospect because he seems like a safe pick, for the most part. It would be nice to see cleaner hands from him, but he is tough and can work the middle, as well as offer up some deep playability.

The physical play he brings needs to be more consistent through his routes and he's got to figure out how not to get bullied as often. He could fit in nicely as a No. 3 receiver for a team with the inside/outside versatility.

Fit with Colts

In terms of scheme, St. Brown would fit in well with the Colts. He would give Indy another weapon that could be used to try and correct the ship with Carson Wentz. St. Bown's hands could be problematic in the eyes of the Colts, as drops can affect the quarterback and his confidence in the receivers.

St. Brown wouldn't be a terrible option for the Colts by any means, but in the third round (where he should go), there should be plenty of better options that fit the Colts that are more enticing.

Grade: Round 3

Where he Goes: Round 3

