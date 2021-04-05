Colts Involved In Hypothetical Draft-Day Trade Scenario, Draft OT

Pro Football Focus thought of five new 2021 NFL Draft trade scenarios and included the Colts in the fun.

The Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard are getting quite a reputation among the NFL Draft community.

That reputation is one of capitalizing on opportunities — or "shots at the dartboard" — and trading back in order to acquire more draft picks.

Following recent trades featuring the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers, which shuffled the first half of the 2021 NFL Draft order, Pro Football Focus started to get some ideas.

Specifically, they came up with a mock draft that included five more draft day trades they'd like to see happen later this month, and the Colts are included.

After falling back five slots, the Colts pick up perhaps their next franchise left tackle.

CLEVELAND BROWNS MOVE FROM NO. 26 TO NO. 21 (INDIANAPOLIS COLTS) TO DRAFT MIAMI EDGE JAELAN PHILLIPS Full trade details:

-Browns receive: No. 21

-Colts receive: No. 26, No. 89, No. 257

-Comparison trades: 2011 Phil Taylor (Browns receive No. 21 for No. 27, No. 70), 2012 Chandler Jones (Patriots receive No. 21 for No. 27, No. 93), 2014 Johnny Manziel (Browns receive No. 22 for No. 26, No. 83)

With Michigan edge Kwity Paye and Georgia edge Azeez Ojulari now off the board, Cleveland makes a move to land the last true blue-chip edge rusher in this class. Phillips is arguably the best edge-rushing prospect of 2021, and if he hadn’t temporarily retired from football following a handful of concussions, odds are he’d be a no-brainer top-10 pick. Jaelan Phillips was the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 edge rusher prospect in the 2017 college recruiting class, slotting in ahead of Chase Young, who was the No. 2 edge rusher prospect the same year. Of course, high school recruiting rankings aren’t everything, but it shows the type of athlete Phillips is on the football field. After a year off in 2019, he immediately returned to elite form, with his 86.6 grade ranking 14th in the country among all edge rushers with at least 100 snaps. Phillips finished the season with an 87.6 pass-rush grade and an 83.0 run-defense grade, one of just eight edge rushers to top 80.0 in both marks. Cleveland star edge defender Myles Garrett was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2014 high school class, trailing only Leonard Fournette. He provides the Browns with absolutely freaky athleticism and pedigree screaming off the edge. The Colts typically love to trade down, but here they also recoup some of the value they lost in acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Eagles. 26. Indianapolis Colts (via CLE): Texas T Sam Cosmi

Ballard and the Colts traded back in the first round in both the 2018 and 2019 drafts and it paid dividends for them, so it's no surprise to see them included in PFF's exercise.

For the Colts to be able to slip back five picks, still grab a potential franchise left tackle in Samuel Cosmi from Texas all while adding a third and seventh-round pick, it's almost too good of a scenario to pass up.

The Colts sent this year's third-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz, so the Colts get back a full cupboard of picks in this scenario and add an extra seventh.

It's the exact type of move Ballard tends to make.

In adding Cosmi, the Colts get the perfect mauling, bulldog-like tackle to add next to left guard Quenton Nelson.

Cosmi is a powerful player who has the topic of finishing his opponent at the forefront of his mind.

He has some work to do in pass protection, but not enough to where he wouldn't be ready to start for the Colts on Day 1.

PFF picked out a home run of a scenario for the Colts in this one.

