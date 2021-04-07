Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (April 7)

These are the players that the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft.

We're just about three weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft, and with the fiery portion of NFL free agency behind us, it's time to shift focus to the draft.

The Colts have a few big needs this offseason, and luckily for them, this draft class has ample options likely to be available to them.

With mock drafts raging on across the web, it's a main source of entertainment for fans of teams everywhere.

Here is a collection of recent mock drafts from the last week and the players that have been slated to go to the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive tackle (2)

Edge defenders (2)



Cornerback (2)

Wide receiver (1)



Christian Darrisaw | OT | Virginia Tech (2)

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network (April 6)

Indianapolis has a hole at left tackle in the wake of Anthony Castonzo's retirement. Darrisaw can slide right in and be a starter at the position.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today (April 7)

Landing a plug-and-play left tackle would be an ideal scenario for GM Chris Ballard, as Darrisaw's addition would allow Indianapolis to avoid a reshuffling of its offensive line.

Outside of Penei Sewell taking an unexpected tumble, Darrisaw might just be the best-case scenario at tackle for the Colts in the first round. Both athletic and tenacious as a blocker, Darrisaw fits the dog mentality that the Colts have on the offensive line, but he is also agile enough to perform duties in multiple blocking schemes.

Rashod Bateman | WR | Minnesota

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (April 7)

Bateman proved to be smaller but faster than everyone thought at his pro day, and he's one of the most well-rounded wideouts in the class.

Also selected: Aaron Robinson | CB | UCF

The Colts have a well-stocked cupboard at receiver, but they need to add someone for the future, as T.Y. Hilton is playing on a one-year deal. Parris Campbell has also been plagued by injury in his two years, so the group really isn't as deep as it appears on paper.

Bateman can play both inside and out, runs good routes, has quality hands, and makes plays after the catch.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Kwity Paye | ED | Michigan

Todd McShay, ESPN (April 5)

The Colts lost Denico Autry to the division-rival Titans, and Justin Houston remains unsigned. That means DeForest Buckner is the only player with at least five sacks in 2020 set to return for 2021. Indy's defensive strength is a big part of its identity, and Paye has explosive speed off the edge. The production hasn't caught up to the ability just yet, but his ceiling is very high. Alternatively, the Colts could target a defensive back or maybe reach a little bit for a receiver.

Also selected: Ifeatu Melifonwu | CB | Syracuse

Perhaps the top edge rusher in this class, Paye has good burst and flexibility off of the end. The Colts desperately need a top pass rusher on the outside, and Paye is qualified to be it.

Jaelan Phillips | ED | Miami

Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports (March 31)

Its possible edge rushing prospects like Greg Rousseau and Kwity Paye won't be available for Indy, but Phillips offers a fantastic blend of power, length, quickness and scheme versatility those two don't. Nagging injuries dogged him earlier in his career at UCLA, until he revitalized his abilities this past season at Miami (FL). Phillips is strong against the run, especially with backside containment. He's a diverse defender who can compete as a 4-3 defensive end, or standing as an edge rusher in a 3-4 alignment. The (Colts) gain a balanced player should they choose Phillips this far into the first round.

Like Paye, Phillips could be considered the top pass rusher in this year's class. If not for a brief retirement due to concussions earlier in his college career, Phillips would likely be a top-10 lock.

Athletic, explosive, and with great size, Phillips has all the ingredients that basically every team is looking for in a top edge rusher. If either Paye or Phillips lands in the Colts' lap, they'd be wise to strike.

What do you think the Colts should do in the first round? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.