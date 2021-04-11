Colts Urged to Address This Red Flag Before Season

Bleacher Report still considers left tackle to be the Colts' biggest red flag heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts addressed the most important position on the field this offseason when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz.

However, who's going to protect his blindside?

If the season started this week, it would likely be a competition between Sam Tevi, Julién Davenport, and Will Holden. There is also debate about whether or not the Colts should move left guard Quenton Nelson or right tackle Braden Smith into that spot.

Regardless, they don't have an option that either fills you with confidence or isn't disruptive to the current line's structure.

Because of that, Bleacher Report considers left tackle to still be the Colts' biggest red flag heading into the draft that they need to address before the season begins.

The Indianapolis Colts have a new starting quarterback in Carson Wentz, and the organization will likely give him a chance to prove himself over the long term. Head coach Frank Reich knows Wentz well from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles and should know how to get the most out of him. However, if Wentz is to succeed in Indy, the Colts will have to find an answer at left tackle. Longtime starter Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason, leaving a huge hole on Wentz's blind side. The Colts did bring in Julie'n Davenport and Sam Tevi, but neither has been a reliable long-term starter. Davenport played just 52 offensive snaps last season, while Tevi has only spent one year on the left side. This is an issue the Colts will likely look to address early in the draft. But until a new franchise left tackle is uncovered, it's a serious red flag for both Wentz and the Colts.

The need for a left tackle was created when long-time standout Anthony Castonzo retired after the season following 10 years in the league.

The Colts then made the investment of trading for Wentz.

Trading for a quarterback, you want to make sure you give him as solid of an environment around him as possible in order to make him successful. When you consider a player like Wentz who is coming off of the worst season of his career and often appeared to "see ghosts," protecting him is of the utmost importance.

Giving him a left tackle to protect his blindside is considered by many to be critical for the Colts.

Despite the signings of Tevi and Davenport, those appear to be nothing more than the Colts making sure they have options. Neither appears to be a long-term solution. And as for moving Nelson or Smith, that is likely something they don't want to do unless they feel it's necessary because they didn't get "their guy" this offseason.

Since Castonzo retired, my thought has been that the Colts would sign a cheap, veteran left tackle who they felt they could get by with — which they've done — but would still look to find their long-term starter in the draft.

So far, it looks like this is still what may happen.

