OT, CB Addressed By Colts in NFL.com's 'Ideal' Mock Draft

Every GM would love to come away with a perfect draft, especially in the first two rounds. NFL.com's Chad Reuter has just the haul for the Colts in the first two rounds in his ideal mock draft.

What does a perfect first two rounds look like for the Colts for you, the reader? What if the board broke perfectly for each team? What would that look like?

For NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, it looks a little something like this for the Colts: at No. 21 overall — OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas; at No. 54 overall — CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky.

Cosmi is a name that continues to be thrown around as of late for the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard, as Indianapolis searches for its next franchise left tackle following the January retirement of Anthony Castonzo.

Joseph though, that's a new name being paired with the Colts in any of the mock drafts I've come across in the last few months.

A physical, twitched up corner, Joseph would certainly fit the mold for the Colts and Ballard, but it's an interesting name at 54 overall, nonetheless.

Here's what Reuter had to say about the ideal haul he put together for the Colts.

The retirement of left tackle Anthony Castonzo leaves a gaping hole for the Colts to fill. Cosmi's a carbon copy of Castonzo and would immediately step into that starting role. Look for the team to trade down a few spots in the first round and still grab the former Longhorn. Joseph sat out the 2019 season after transferring from LSU to Kentucky, per NCAA rules, but he showed why he was once a top-50 recruit in 2020. He could be a steal at No. 54 for GM Chris Ballard.

I would mostly disagree with Cosmi being a carbon copy of Castonzo, but he certainly fills a need for the Colts at 21 overall, and would provide Frank Reich and the Colts' offense with a high-ceiling bookend tackle to pair with Braden Smith moving forward.

As for Joseph, he's a long, fluid athlete that relies on movement skills and the ability to read and react in coverage. Plus, he loves to fill downhill against the run, which fits the Colts' mold.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Though he could be a steal at 54 overall, I'd rather see the Colts address pass rusher or add another weapon for Carson Wentz and the Colts, rather than grabbing a corner who — although a terrific athlete and former high-end recruit — that would likely ride the pine in 2021 with Xavier Rhodes, Kenny Moore, Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell ahead of him on the depth chart.

Have thoughts on Chad Reuter's ideal two-round haul for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.