One Perfect Colts' Fit at Each Defensive Position in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft just three days away, we are officially in countdown mode. Today, let's look at some players that would fit the Colts perfectly in the upcoming draft.

We hear the same jargon used every year around draft time. "This player is a Chris Ballard-type of guy" or "This player just feels like a pick that the Indianapolis Colts would make."

While this is likely said about far too many players each draft cycle, we do know enough about this front office to circle players that fit a particular mold that the team looks for. You all can read back on my Build-A-Ballard series for more specifics, but GM Chris Ballard certainly has his types in the draft.

The Colts have traditionally valued explosive athletes in Ballard's tenure. They place a premium on senior players, especially players that appeared in the Reese's Senior Bowl. The team typically seeks out high-upside players that are well-built for the position they play (eg. receivers that are over 6'0" and 200 pounds).

Off the field, the Colts traditionally like to look at players that were team captains or players that held a major leadership role in the locker room. With all of these specific traits in mind, which players fit the Colts perfectly in this draft cycle?

Yesterday, I talked about one player at each offensive position that perfectly fits what the Colts typically like in the draft.Today, I take a look at the defensive side of the ball.

LEO/Weak-Side End: David Anenih, Houston

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 245 pounds

Arm Length: 34.5 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.72 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.50 seconds



Pro Comp: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Houston Texans)



Overview: Anenih is an underrated player in this draft class. He may have never truly broke out in his long college career, but he does offer some upside as a rotational pass rusher in the NFL.

Anenih is a nimble, bendy pass rusher that offers great explosion and length. He has to work on his overall plan of attack, but he has the traits to succeed early on passing situations. With the Colts moving on from Kemoko Turay (and with major question marks around Ben Banogu), Anenih could be an intriguing day three option to fill a depth spot.

Three-Tech DT: Thomas Booker, Stanford

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 301 pounds

Arm Length: 33.25 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.94 seconds / Broad Jump: 110 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.41 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.33 seconds / Bench Press: 31 reps



Pro Comp: Bilal Nichols (Las Vegas Raiders)



Overview: The most Chris Ballard-like player in this entire draft class is Stanford's Thomas Booker, and the Colts aren't really hiding their interest in this defensive tackle. He checks off every single box that the team looks for.

Booker is a phenomenal athlete that showcases excellent energy and potential on film. Off of the field, he was a Team Captain for multiple years, was a two-time Academic All-American, and was an active member in the Stanford community. Booker fits every character and athletic trait that the Colts look for in their players in the draft.

One-Tech DT: Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 324 pounds

Arm Length: 34.325 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.31 seconds / Bench Press: 29 reps



Pro Comp: Eddie Goldman (Chicago Bears)



Overview: Ogbonnia is a far from flashy player on film, but he simply understands his role as a nose tackle on defense. He excels at eating up space, and he showcases excellent strength to potentially be more than just a run stuffer in the NFL.

On the field, Ogbonnia is a powerful player at the point of attack that makes offensive linemen work for every inch on the field. Off of the field, he is a team leader that is, quite frankly, one of the smartest people I've ever talked to. An Environmental Science major with Law School aspirations after football, Ogbonnia is more than equipped to adjust quickly to the NFL game.

Big End: Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 268 pounds

Arm Length: 33 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.77 seconds / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches



Pro Comp: Tyquan Lewis (Indianapolis Colts)



Overview: Paschal is a player that I was initially much lower on than the consensus, but I soon came around on his game. He is a limited player, but he has some high-end traits that should translate well to the NFL.

The first of those traits is his heavy hands. He has cinder blocks on his wrists that help stun offensive linemen at the point of attack. On top of that, he is an explosive player that works his tail off in the run game. He may be a bit limited as a pass rusher, but he could be an outstanding role player for a team like the Colts.

Off-Ball Linebacker: Brandon Smith, Penn State

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 250 pounds

Arm Length: 34.625 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.52 seconds / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Broad Jump: 128 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.08 seconds / 3-Cone: 6.94 seconds / Bench Press: 19 reps



Pro Comp: Baron Browning (Denver Broncos)



Overview: Smith is a tweener prospect that never truly put it together in college. However, his athletic traits are more than worth a shot on day three of the draft later this week.

Smith is a freaky athlete that has dominant flashes on film. For all of his upside, though, he is still a very raw player with slow read-and-react ability as an off-ball linebacker. Despite these flaws, the upside in his game is certainly noteworthy, and he could be a day one special teams ace for a team like the Colts while he learns the linebacker position.

Cornerback: Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 205 pounds

Arm Length: 33.625 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.26 seconds / Vertical Jump: 42 inches / Broad Jump: 131 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.30 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.10 seconds / Bench Press: 12 reps



Pro Comp: Kevin King (Green Bay Packers)



Overview: One of the worst kept secrets of this draft is how much the Colts like UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen. A former wide receiver, Woolen has truly elite traits for the cornerback position.

He is still a major project that is far from seeing the field, but it is hard to ignore what he brings to the table. He has easy speed on the outside with excellent ball skills and a willingness to hit on the backend. He easily projects as a player that could sit as a CB4 or 5 for a year before taking the reins as a starter in 2023.

If the Colts trade back from 42 (or the receivers they like at 42 are gone), I wouldn't be surprised to see Woolen be the team's first pick of the 2022 draft.

Safety: Markquise Bell, Florida A&M

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 212 pounds

Arm Length: 32.325 inches



Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.41 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 123 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.37 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.25 seconds



Pro Comp: Kamren Curl (Washington Commanders)



Overview: Bell is a player that I have talked about a few times in recent weeks as being a great fit for the Colts. He brings the athleticism and versatility that the team loves in their players on the backend.

A three-year producer for Florida A&M, Bell showed great range and explosiveness as a safety. He was always willing to mix it up in the run game, and his traits/length could make for a potential transition to corner in the right scheme. Overall, Bell projects well as a hybrid depth player that would be a monster on special teams.

