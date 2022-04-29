Recent History of Colts' 2022 Draft Slots

The Colts currently hold seven picks in the NFL Draft. Here is the recent history of picks in each of those slots.

The Indianapolis Colts will get on the board tonight as Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft begins, bringing up the second and third rounds.

The Colts were without a first-round pick last night but their draft placement will put them in position to get plenty of talent.

Today, we'll take a look at each of the Colts' seven current draft slots and the last five picks that have been made in that slot over the last five years.

Round 2, Pick 42 — 2021: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (Dolphins), 2020: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault (Jaguars), 2019: Missouri QB Drew Lock (Broncos), 2018: Penn State TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), 2017: Utah S Marcus Williams (Saints)

You can see that this slot is usually still rich with talent but recent history has been a little underwhelming. Eichenberg was Miami's primary left tackle last season but has some progress to make. Shenault and Lock haven't yet lived up to their billing but are starters. Gesicki and Williams, however, have done well as Gesicki has averaged 59 catches for 684 yards the last three years and Williams has 15 interceptions and 38 pass breakups to his name.

Round 3, Pick 73 — 2021: Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams (Eagles), 2020: Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton (Jaguars), 2019: Iowa State RB David Montgomery (Bears), 2018: Ohio State LB Jerome Baker (Dolphins), 2017: Kansas State DL Jordan Willis (Bengals)

Montgomery and Baker have done some nice things so far in their careers, and Williams is off to a solid start as well after 2.0 sacks and 6 tackles for loss as a rookie. Hamilton and Willis have been average so far.

Round 4, Pick 122 — 2021: LSU DT Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), 2020: Washington QB Jacob Eason (Colts), 2019: Kentucky RB Benny Snell (Steelers), 2018: UCLA LB Kenny Young (Ravens), 2017: San Diego State IOL Nico Siragusa (Ravens)

Snell and Young are the only players that stick out here. Snell has proven to be a capable role-playing running back and special teamer while Young has started 25-of-59 games for the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos.

Round 5, Pick 159 — 2021: Nebraska OT Brenden Jaimes (Chargers), 2020: Marshall K Justin Rohrwasser (Patriots), 2019: Maryland DT Byron Cowart (Patriots), 2018: Northern Iowa WR Daurice Fountain (Colts), 2017: Texas A&M IOL Jermaine Eluemunor (Ravens)

This slot hasn't yielded much, although Eluemunor has started 14-of-53 games for the Ravens, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders. Colts fans, of course, are familiar with Fountain, who was a great training camp storyline.

Round 5, Pick 179 — 2021: Stanford WR Simi Fehoko (Cowboys), 2020: Utah ED Bradlee Anae (Cowboys), 2019: Georgia IOL Lamont Galliard (Cardinals), 2018: Tulane DB Parry Nickerson (Jets), 2017: North Carolina RB T.J. Logan (Cardinals)

Anae (11 games) and Nickerson (started 3-of-25 games) have both become role players for their teams; Anae sticking with the Dallas Cowboys and Nickerson bouncing from the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Minnesota Vikings. The rest have yet to establish themselves.

Round 6, Pick 216 — 2021: Miami ED Quincy Roche (Steelers), 2020: Arkansas DB Kamren Curl (Redskins), 2019: Illinois IOL Nick Allegretti (Chiefs), 2018: Washington LB Azeem Victor (Raiders), 2017: Florida State DB Marquez White (Cowboys)

Curl has been the stud of this group, starting 25-of-32 games for Washington and becoming one of the best young safeties in the NFL. Roche started 3-of-14 games as a rookie for the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 2.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble. Allegretti has also started 9-of-40 games in Kansas City.

Round 7, Pick 239 — 2021: Ohio State ED Jonathon Cooper (Broncos), 2020: Pittsburgh DB Dane Jackson (Bills), 2019: Oregon WR Dillon Mitchell (Vikings), 2018: Mississippi State IOL Hunter Bradley (Packers), 2017: Ohio State WR Noah Brown (Cowboys)

This has been a very productive group of seventh-rounders. Cooper started 5-of-16 games as a rookie for Denver, totaling 2.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss. Jackson has started 8-of-22 games for the Buffalo Bills, Bradley has accrued 56 games of experience, and Brown has played in 50 games for the Cowboys, catching 39 passes.

What do you want to see the Colts do in the draft? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

