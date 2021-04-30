Horseshoe Huddle
The Pick Is In: Colts Select Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts address a major need at defensive end, adding Michigan standout Kwity Paye at No. 21 overall.
With the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts pulled the trigger on a top edge defender, grabbing Michigan's Kwity Paye.

Paye, who grew up in a refugee camp in war-torn Africa as a child, came to the U.S. and landed in Rhode Island, where he discovered American football. From there, Paye landed a scholarship to Michigan, eventually working his way into a first-round pick, landing in Indianapolis.

At Michigan, Paye played in 38 career games, recording 100 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery with the Wolverines.

An elite-level athlete coming out, Paye is an unrefined pass rusher but has all the tools necessary to develop into one with the Colts. He'll play the run very well right away in the NFL, and should be able to be brought along slowly at defensive end with Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu, Isaac Rochell and Al-Quadin Muhammad at defensive end.

Feeling comfortable with the depth chart at tackle, Ballard identified a need and landed one of the top pass rushers in the draft while standing pat.

This feels like a win for the Colts.

Have thoughts on the Kwity Paye selection for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

