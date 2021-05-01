Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

The Pick Is In: Colts Select Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

While it's not a left tackle to protect Carson Wentz, Chris Ballard takes a big swing on a traitsy pass rusher at No. 54 overall.
Author:
Publish date:

Well, that was a surprise.

With the No. 54 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Ballard and the Colts grabbed Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, passing on a couple of offensive tackle prospects and corners in the process.

Odeyingbo, who tore his Achilles in January, is expected to miss the first month or so of the regular season and projects more as a developmental piece for 2022.

At Vanderbilt, Odeyingo played in 44 career games for the Commodores, starting 29 of them. On the field, Odeyingo posted 125 tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, one interception, one forcedfumble, two fumble recoveries and 22 quarterback pressures and finished fifth in Vanderbilt history in tackles for loss. 

Nov 24, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) after a sack during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Facing a likely redshirt year, it will be interesting to see if Odeyingbo puts on 10-15 pounds and sticks inside long-term, pushing Tyquan Lewis out of town, or if he sheds some weight and moves outside full time, pushing Ben Banogu off the roster.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's not the pick fans were clamoring for, and it certainly came as a surprise, but Ballard loves his twitched-up pass rushers.

All that said, there's a reason pass rush is such a need right now for the Colts and should speak volumes about the 2018 and 2019 draft classes, grabbing Lewis, Kemoko Turay, and Ben Banogu.

Have thoughts on the Odenyingbo selection? Drop a line in the comment section below!

Oct 10, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo (10) celebrates after sacking South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Collin Hill (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

The Pick Is In: Colts Select Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

Sep 7, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi (52) in the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Best Players Available for Colts on Day 2 of Draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks the Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan Football
Podcast

PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to the Kwity Paye selection

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks prospects Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Draft

Colts GM Chris Ballard Gives Thoughts On Paye, Night 1 of NFL Draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the second half of Michigan's 27-17 loss at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Draft

Kwity Paye Ready to Get to Work On Reputable D-Line

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski during the first half on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan Football
Draft

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Kwity Paye in Round 1, Pick 21

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the \2g\ against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

The Pick Is In: Colts Select Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

Nov 9, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) breaks up a pass to Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

This Position is Given Best Odds to Be Picked First By Colts