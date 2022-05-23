4 Veteran Free Agents the Colts Should Look To Add Prior to Camp.

The Colts have kept busy after the NFL Draft, signing quite a few veteran free agents to fill out the roster. Here are four more players that the team should look to sign.

The Indianapolis Colts have hardly taken time off after the 2022 NFL Draft. The team has dipped their toes into the veteran free agent pool quite a bit in most recent weeks, signing running back Philip Lindsay, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, and quarterback Nick Foles to short term deals.

While these veterans are unlikely to start at any point this season, they do bring quality depth to a team that still has to fill out the roster a little bit. These three players are certainly a good start, but the team could use just a little bit more outside help to truly build a complete roster.

Today, I look at four players that the Colts should consider signing in order to complete this already deep roster.

1.) Julio Jones, Wide Receiver

The most glaring need on the Colts' roster, post-draft, is still the wide receiver position. Adding Alec Pierce in the second round was a great start, but this team lacks any reliable option in this offense behind him and Michael Pittman Jr. Whether the veteran signing is T.Y Hilton or Julio Jones, the Colts could still use another capable body in the passing game.

I ultimately went with Jones here because I believe that he has the most left in the tank among the free agent options. The injury concerns are well documented, and a bit scary, but Jones was a productive player in the action he did see last year.

In 11 games played last season, he finished with 496 yards receiving and one touchdown. He had a healthy yards per reception of 12.0 on the year and nearly 30% of his receiving yards came after the catch. He certainly wasn't vintage Julio Jones in 2021, but he was a quality WR2 in the games that he did play.

In Indy, Jones would be a big slot option that just gives the offense another dynamic. Even if he were to miss half of the season due to injury (which is a real concern with him), those eight games with Jones would be better than eight games with the Colts' current receiving core behind the top two guys.

2.) Carlos Dunlap, EDGE

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, Chris Ballard has done an admirable job of revamping this Colts' defense for 2022. It is a deep unit, but the defense is certainly missing some depth spots that could become worrisome come week one.

One of the concerns is edge rusher. The Colts have their two starters locked in with Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue. Behind them, though, there are a few questions. Tyquan Lewis was solid a year ago but he is coming off of a major injury. Dayo Odeyingbo will play both inside and out (and he's still a bit of question mark). Then there is the ultimate question mark in Ben Banogu.

The team just needs one more reliable pass rusher added into the mix and Carlos Dunlap would be perfect for this role. Dunlap had a strong season a year ago, posting 10 sacks and 5 quarterbacks hits in 2021. His sack total actually would have led the Colts a year ago.

Dunlap is a once dominant rusher that is in the twilight of his career. Still, he is a phenomenal power rusher that has some juice in the pass game. Signing him would add another pass rusher off of the bench and would give the Colts a dependable veteran if either Paye or Ngakoue were to go down with an injury.

3.) Fabian Moreau, Cornerback

The biggest concern, behind wide receiver, on the Colts' roster is cornerback depth. The team has a solid top four players of Kenny Moore II, Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, and Brandon Facyson but it is pretty ugly behind that. If one of those players were to go down, the Colts would currently be looking at Marvell Tell II or Anthony Chesley to step into a big role.

That is simply not good enough for a team looking to compete. One option that the team could look to add is veteran corner Fabian Moreau. Moreau is a former third round pick that has had an up and down NFL career. He had some strong moments on film a year ago with the Atlanta Falcons, where he finished the year with seven pass breakups and allowed only a 65% completion percentage when targeted in coverage.

With Moreau, the Colts would be getting an inside-outside type of corner that offers great speed and size. He also has a Gus Bradley connection (somewhat). Moreau played two seasons under DB Coach Chris Harris in Washington. Harris is a coach that Bradley is very close with and had worked with back with the Chargers (2017-2018). If Harris advocates for Moreau to Bradley, then this signing would make a ton of sense.

4.) Desmond Trufant, Cornerback

The final player on this list is veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant. Trufant has a ton of links to Gus Bradley, from excelling under Dan Quinn in Atlanta to actually playing for Bradley last year in Las Vegas.

Trufant was a midseason signing by the Raiders a year ago and he quietly played some good ball for Bradley's defense. In nine games for the Raiders, Trufant allowed a completion percentage of just 53.6% in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks had an average yards per attempt of just 6.1 when targeting him last season.

Trufant was a strong addition to Bradley's defense a year ago and he would fit perfectly as the Colts' CB5 in 2022. The Colts may be waiting this one out to see how the young players look in camp, but I am all for this reunion between Trufant and Bradley for 2022.

