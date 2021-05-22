Colts Running Back Breaks Down His Best College Film

Sports Illustrated home
Horseshoe Huddle
Colts RB Benny LeMay breaks down his college film

Benny LeMay joins me to analyze his college film and talk all things Colts in this film session interview.
I was fortunate enough to sit down with Indianapolis Colts running back Benny LeMay for a film session interview. While LeMay hasn't played in the NFL up to this point, I was able to find some of his best clips from his college days.

LeMay was a running back prospect out of Charlotte who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent some time with the Cleveland Browns in 2020 before being signed to a futures contract with the Colts this offseason. LeMay is Charlotte's all time leading rusher, as he totaled 3,232 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns in his college career.

While LeMay hasn't played in the NFL, we were able to breakdown a few of his college games against Clemson and Middle Tennessee State. He may not be likely to make this roster but he gave me some valuable insight into the running back position and the Colts' running back room as a whole.

