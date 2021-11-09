Taylor Stallworth's Dominant Night and 6 Other Observations from Colts-Jets

Diving into my seven key film observations of the Colts' win over the Jets. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts are back in the win column following a 45-30 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Colts' offense was simply too much for the faltering Jets' defense in this one.

With the All-22 film out from this past game, I decided to dive into my key observations/takeaways from the game.

1.) Quenton Nelson vs Quinnen Williams

All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson came into this game with quite a match-up on his hands. He was lining up against a young, ascending player in Quinnen Williams (who already has 4.5 sacks on the season from the interior).

While this looked like a somewhat even battle on paper, Nelson simply dominated throughout the entire game. In the run game, he was able to move Williams effortlessly and pave the way for the Colts' running backs to rush for 246 yards on the night.

In the pass game, Williams struggled to gain any ground. Nelson did a great job of mixing up his sets, and he attacked Williams at the right times to stymie potential moves. Overall, this was just another dominant showing from the All-Pro guard.

2.) The Colts' Backup Safeties are Bad

While a 15 point win in prime time is nothing to scoff about, this game was much closer than it should have been. That is mainly due to a second-half collapse by the defense, which allowed over 300 yards passing to the Jets' practice squad quarterback.

While there are a number of things to point at for this letdown, the safeties seemed to be the main culprit on a majority of the breakdowns. With starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon both out of this game, replacements George Odum and Andrew Sendejo struggled mightily.

The Colts have to address this issue going forward. Sendejo simply lacks the decisiveness and speed to be a deep safety, and Odum is much too inconsistent to rely on in a starting role.

This is a major thing to monitor going forward with both Willis and Blackmon on IR. Will the Colts stick with this disastrous duo or change it up in the next few weeks? The team does have options, as veteran defensive back T.J Carrie was activated off of injured reserve today and Jahleel Addae is currently on the practice squad.

All I know is that a performance like this simply can't happen again in the secondary.

3.) The Emergence of... Taylor Stallworth?

The most surprising development of Thursday's game was the dominant play of defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth. With all the excitement around Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo being on the field, it is hilarious that the best performance of the night came from a veteran rotational player.

The thing is, Stallworth looked like a legit star on Thursday. He was dominant at the point of attack and flashed a wide array of moves to win on the interior. He also showed some insane speed and acceleration en route to two sacks on the night.

I'm not saying that it is officially time to crown Stallworth, but he may be deserving of more playing time after this dominant showing.

4.) Dayo Odeyingbo's Growing Pains

On the flip side, rookie Dayo Odeyingbo had his fair share of struggles. This is to be expected, as he is in only his second game of his career and still recovering from his achilles injury from this past offseason.

Much like with Kwity Paye, it is going to take some time for Odeyingbo to adjust to the power and speed of NFL offensive linemen. He had some rough reps on Thursday, including a few times where he got snatched by veteran guard Greg Van Roten.

I am not concerned in the slightest about Odeyingbo and fully expect him to be an impact player once he learns to counter some of the things he is seeing early on.

5.) Chris Reed... Fun as Always

I don't really have too much to say about Chris Reed that I haven't already said this year. He is a really solid guard that fits the mindset of this unit so well. He is a teach tape for how to play guard when you have shorter arms with how he snatches opponents in the pass game.

Just a fun player that I hope is back in Indy after the year.

6.) Play of the Game: The Leonard Punch

He just does it every single game. It is simply remarkable how Darius Leonard is able to make a game-changing play every week with punching the ball out. Offensive players know it is coming, but they simply can't avoid it.

This play changed the entire dynamic of the game, as the Colts were able to take a commanding 21-7 lead on the next drive. Leonard is simply the second-best player I've ever seen with this, and he is quickly closing in on Charles "Peanut" Tillman as the best all time.

7.) Playcall of the Game: Skinny Post for 6

Frank Reich loves some weak-side skinny post in the redzone. Typically he runs these routes with Zach Pascal, but I don't fault him deferring to Michael Pittman Jr on this one. The Colts start this play with a 3X1 (three receivers to one side) look with the middle of the field closed (single high safety look).

Carson Wentz is responsible for moving the middle of the field safety in order to get the backside post to work. He starts looking left, and the safety vacates the middle. Wentz then throws a gorgeous pass over the middle to Pittman Jr for the score. Great playcall and an even better throw.

