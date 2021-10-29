Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Six

    The sixth episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.
    Author:

    Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

    This game was an ugly one and as a result, there weren't too many clips to break down. Still, in this shortened episode we managed to discuss:

    • Xavier Rhodes and his redemption play
    • Kenny Moore II's elite run stop of the week
    • Isaiah Rodgers continuing to impress
    • Kenny Moore II doing all the little things right

    Click the link below to see our film analysis of each of these points plus much much more. Also, while you are there, remember to hit the subscribe button on the YouTube channel to keep up to date with this series going forward!

    Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

    Follow Jon on Twitter @JonHaglerCR.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

