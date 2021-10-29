Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Six

The sixth episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.

Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

This game was an ugly one and as a result, there weren't too many clips to break down. Still, in this shortened episode we managed to discuss:

Xavier Rhodes and his redemption play

Kenny Moore II's elite run stop of the week

Isaiah Rodgers continuing to impress

Kenny Moore II doing all the little things right

