Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Five

The fifth episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.

Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

This was the most positive week for the show, as we broke down our most clips of the season, and a majority of them were actually positive. Topics that we covered in the episode include:

Xavier Rhodes' struggles and what to do with him going forward.

Julian Blackmon's elite tackle for a loss.

Kenny Moore II praise (per usual).

Rock Ya-Sin's battle with Nico Collins.

Isaiah Rodgers and his positive progression.

Click the link below to see our film analysis of each of these points plus much much more. Also, while you are there, remember to hit the subscribe button on the YouTube channel to keep up to date with this series going forward!

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Jon on Twitter @JonHaglerCR.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.