September 30, 2021
Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Three

The third episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.
Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

While there wasn't too much good to talk about in this game, yet again, we did find a way to justify some of the mistakes in the secondary. In this episode we cover:

  • How Kenny Moore II was beat by Chester Rogers for a score.
  • What exactly happened on the Titans' first touchdown pass of the game.
  • What "choke" coverage is and why the Colts used it against the Titans.
  • Rock Ya-Sin's big time play-making turnover.
  • Why Darius Leonard is to blame for the put-away touchdown late in the game.

Clink the link below to see our film analysis of each of these points plus much much more. Also, while you are there, remember to hit the subscribe button on the YouTube channel to keep up to date with this series going forward!

