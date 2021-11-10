The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 9 vs New York Jets

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz series is back for the regular season, as I am going to dive into every game one by one to break down how Wentz looked mechanically. How did he perform against the Jets? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts are inching closer to .500 on the year following a 45-30 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Colts' offense was simply dominant all game long against the over-matched Jets' defense.

Quarterback Carson Wentz enjoyed a nice bounce-back game following his disastrous performance in week eight against the Tennessee Titans. Wentz finished the day completing 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

With Wentz bouncing back to positive play, I dove back into the film to see how his mechanics held up in the against the Jets.

Confident from the Start

Something that I have loved about Wentz this year is his ability to recover from rough moments/starts. Last week was an abject disaster that likely cost the Colts a chance at the division. Rather than sinking lower and spiraling, like he did last year, Wentz composed himself well in this game.

This first throw is a fairly simple one, but I love the recognition that he displays pre-snap. He sees that the defense is showing a blitz and he has a favorable match-up on the outside with his favorite target in Michael Pittman Jr.

Wentz checks into a glance route for Pittman Jr to counter the blitz. He quickly gets into his two-step drop, sets his feet, and fires an accurate pass for a third down conversion.

Moving Through His Reads

While it hasn't been super consistent this year, Wentz has had a lot of good moments in terms of going through his progressions in the pocket. This past Sunday was a great example, as he was given time to move through his reads all night long.

This play is a designed stick concept to the left side of Wentz. He starts that way, but quickly notices that the defense has taken away his top two options. Rather than panicking in the pocket, he resets and moves back to his right.

He is then able to find Pittman Jr for another solid gain through the air.

Making Correct/Aggressive Reads

Frank Reich deserves a ton of credit for some of the things he has done this year to refurbish what looked like a broken quarterback in 2020. He is making life much easier for Wentz in the pocket, particularly by giving him quick, one-read plays to attack.

This deep out is a perfect example from late in the first half. It is a simple high-low concept against a cover-two zone defense. Wentz is only reading the cornerback in the flat. If that corner gets depth to take away the out, then Wentz takes the checkdown. If the corner bites forward, then he takes the deep out.

Wentz deserves his fair share of credit on these plays as well, as he is taking the aggressive hole shots when it is available. Here, Wentz sees the corner bite forward just enough to fire a pass to the sliding Ashton Dulin.

Trusting the Pocket

This may be Wentz's best game of the season in terms of pocket movement and manipulation. He trusted his blocking for the entire game, and he ended up taking just one sack on the night (and that sack came in garbage time late).

This clip is great movement and awareness by Wentz. He notices his center giving up a little ground as he is going through his progressions. Rather than panicking, Wentz slides up in the pocket while protecting the football.

He keeps his eyes up as he slides forward, and he is able to locate a wide-open Zach Pascal on the deep dig. Wentz lines up his feet and fires a perfect pass for the first down.

Throw of the Year?

Wentz has had quite a few stellar throws this year. I don't know if this one tops the deep shot to T.Y Hilton against the Houston Texans (or the deep throw to Pittman Jr against the San Francisco 49ers), but it is certainly up there.

To start the play, Wentz has to move the middle of the field safety to free up the backside skinny post. He quickly looks to his left, which sends the safety out of the zone that Wentz wants to attack.

Wentz then follows this up by throwing a perfectly anticipated pass to the area vacated in the middle. Notice where Pittman Jr is when this ball leaves Wentz's hands. Just an outstanding read/throw by the veteran quarterback late in the first half.

Still Room to Improve

This game may have been Wentz's best of the season (it was at least his most efficient). Still though, there are a couple throws a game where he just gets lazy with his feet and misses opportunities.

I know this comes off as nitpicking because I understand that quarterbacks aren't perfect. Even the best players in the league miss a few throws a game. The difference with Wentz is that it hardly comes from a bad read or poor timing. It is almost always due to sloppy footwork.

He has come a long way this year with his footwork, but the issues do pop back up a couple times a game. This throw to Nyheim Hines should have been a walk-in touchdown. Wentz moves the safety with his eyes and has a wide-open Hines on the wheel route against a linebacker.

Wentz simply doesn't set his feet out to his target, and the result is a miss too wide of his target. This miss is one that is easier to live with given the flow of the game, but it hurts an offense when the quarterback misses easy chunk plays like this (especially when the miss is purely footwork related).

This doesn't take away from his overall play, just that he needs to start ironing out these few footwork issues that he has in each game.

Final Thoughts

I really like how Carson Wentz was able to bounce-back in this game. Yes, it is just the Jets, but this is how Wentz began to spiral last year. It was a great sign to see him have an awful game and rebound the following week.

Wentz has a quite a test down the stretch this season. The team faces five potential playoff teams, including three big games against the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and Bills.

Can he step up and help this team make the playoffs in 2021? We shall definitely see in the next couple of weeks.

