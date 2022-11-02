The Mechanics of Sam Ehlinger: Week 8 vs Washington

The Indianapolis Colts rolled out a new starter this past weekend, as second year quarterback Sam Ehlinger took his first snaps of the 2022 season. While his debut was far from special, he did manage to put together a solid outing. He finished the day 17-of-23 for 201 yards passing for the game.

One of the bigger points of emphasis for Ehlinger coming into this year was improving his overall mechanics as a passer. He worked with famed QB Guru Tom House in the offseason to try and maximize his arm talent in the NFL. Here is what Ehlinger said back in August about his work with House:

There’s a lot of things (I worked on). I think that starting with my shoulder and the way that it’s shaped and the muscles that are dominating. You have accelerators and decelerators in your shoulder, and so really working on both of those things but having a balance and knowing what I need to do. So, that’s just from a functional fitness working on the muscular stuff and then from the biomechanical signature, working on timing, the sequencing of from when you want to start to throw all the way from the ground up. So, working on all those things and then working on mechanical variables within that signature. So, there’s been a lot that’s gone into it.

With Ehlinger placing a major emphasis on his throwing mechanics, I decided to bring back the old "The Mechanics of.." series for the young passer. Let's dive into the film and see what he was able to do in his debut.

Upper Body Improvement

Ehlinger mentioned a few times that a lot of the work that he did with Tom House in the offseason was centered around upper body mechanics. Looking at Ehlinger as a prospect coming out of Texas, he had a tendency to hold the ball a bit low and he had this elongated throwing motion that hurt his timing/accuracy.

In his first game as a starter, Ehlinger did look like he made noticeable improvements in this area. He kept the ball high and tight and there was a lot less wasted motion in his upper body mechanics.

His lower body mechanics could still use a little bit of work, more on that later, but he does appear to have made significant strides in an area that he worked on in the offseason. That is a great sign for a young player going forward.

Middle of the Field Mechanics

Ehlinger had some issues with his footwork in this game, but he did show some good things when throwing over the middle. He looked smooth and in control in his drop backs, and he set his hallways quite well when targeting players inside the hash marks.

This throw below to Kylen Granson is a fairly simple completion, but it illustrates what I am talking about. Ehlinger gets to his three step drop, sets his hallway to his target, and places the ball away from the defender to protect his pass catcher.

I know that I am highlighting a fairly simple throw, but I have watched far too many young quarterbacks rush a pass like this or miss the timing due to some mechanical issue. With Ehlinger, this was a simple pitch and catch for a gain of 15 on the play.

Deep Ball Proficiency

Sam Ehlinger was surprisingly efficient on his few deep ball passes in this game. Sure, he put a little bit too much air on a few of them, but he was accurate and strong (for the most part) on these down the field passes.

The best example is on this long pass to Alec Pierce late in the game. Ehlinger gets the look that he wants on the backside, and he uncorks an impressive pass down the field for a huge gain. Everything is smooth mechanically in this throw, as he steps into the pass and delivers a strike for the huge gain.

This next deep pass to Michael Pittman Jr at the end of the game may have been his best throw of the day. He has all day in the pocket, and he does a great job of not rushing anything in the backfield.

He slides up and drives this pass into the perfect spot for his receiver to make a play. Pittman Jr just drops it. This is a high level pass, and it is one that should have given the Colts a chance to win in the final seconds.

Struggles with Setting the Hallway

For all of the good that Ehlinger showed in this game, he did have some lower body mechanical issues that he could clean up going forward. The first one is how he struggled to set the hallway on his throws outside the hash marks.

Setting the hallway essentially means that a quarterback is aligned to make a throw. If a QB is misaligned to their target, then it could throw off the body's natural sequencing and, as a result, lose power/accuracy on the pass. This issue with Ehlinger is actually one of the most common ones for all quarterbacks.

I spoke with QB Coach Dub Maddox last offseason about setting the hallway outside the hash marks. He gave me this great insight that explains why it is so difficult for quarterbacks to line up those outside throws:

Everybody has a dominant eye, and most people are right eye dominant. When you look at a lot of (Wentz's) throws to the right, he doesn’t get his hips all the way around to set that hallway. Let's say he’s throwing, like, a corner route or a comeback. His hips or back foot are very rarely in position to set that hallway, and my guess is that he is right eye dominant. His eye is telling his brain that he is set directly when he’s really not.

Maddox is obviously talking about Carson Wentz in this quote, but the same sentiment applies to Ehlinger. He is either over setting or under setting on his outside throws, which is leading to some inaccuracies on those passes.

Here are two throws that are still completions, due to his anticipation, but could be a bit more accurate with better footwork. This is in no way a debilitating concern, but it is something that he will have to improve on with steady repetition:

Resetting After Moving

The only other issue I had, mechanically, with Ehlinger in this game was how he operated after moving in the pocket. He was phenomenally poised in the pocket, and he slide around to create space like a veteran. The next step for him is resetting his feet once he creates that new space for himself.

Off-platform throws are great for ESPN highlight reels, but they aren't a feasible avenue for continued success for most quarterbacks. Unless the quarterback is Josh Allen or Pat Mahomes, they have to be able to reset before making throws outside of the pocket.

Below are a few screenshots of what I am talking about. Ehlinger did a great job of creating this new space to make throws, but he has to learn to reset his body before releasing the ball. Every time a quarterback throws off-platform, they are losing some accuracy and power.

A couple off-platform throws, in dire situations, are fine, but it is a dangerous habit to not reset once creating space. Ehlinger will certainly figure this out with more time, as this is a very common issue with young quarterbacks (especially with ones behind terrible offensive lines).

The Bottom Line

Overall, this was a strong first start for the young quarterback. He could stand to improve upon a few things going forward, but I was more than impressed with Sam Ehlinger in this game.

The next step in the progression is having Frank Reich open the playbook for him. Reich called a fairly conservative gameplan that Ehlinger responded well to. Now, Reich needs to throw more at the young passer to properly gauge how much he can handle.

In the end, this was a promising first game for Sam Ehlinger and I am excited to see more of him going forward.

