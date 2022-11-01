Parris Campbell's Emergence Has Been A Welcomed Surprise: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts may be in the middle of a lost season, but there are a few positive developments to discuss with this team. One of those developments is the strong play of wide receiver Parris Campbell in recent weeks. After missing 34 games in the past three seasons, Campbell appears to be finally emerging for this Colts' team.

Parris Campbell is a player that has always had the potential to be good in this league, he just couldn't avoid the injury bug during his first three seasons. While he got off to a somewhat slow start in 2022, he has really picked up his play in the past three weeks.

Since week six, Campbell is fifth in the NFL in receptions with 19. In total, he has hauled in 19 of 22 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the past three weeks. He also has one rush for 28 yards in that span.

Campbell's strong play underneath potentially made running back Nyheim Hines expendable, as the team began to use the young wide receiver as an underneath target over the athletic running back. With Hines on his way to the Buffalo Bills, that should open up even more targets and gadget plays for Campbell within the offense.

Reliable Underneath Target

With Matt Ryan at the helm in weeks 6-7, Parris Campbell saw a ton of looks on short passing plays. He hauled in a career high 10 receptions in the team's 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, along with an impressive catch in the endzone for the team's only touchdown of that game.

In the Colts' offensive explosion in week six against the Jaguars, Campbell was also used as more of the underneath option. He hauled in seven receptions on 11 targets, as well as the team's first touchdown against the Jaguars all season.

Campbell was marketed as a gadget receiver coming out of college, but he has steadily worked on his ability as an underneath pass catcher. He is doing an excellent job at reading zone coverages and sitting in the open space for his quarterback. As a result, he has seen a steady uptick in targets in recent weeks.

Parris Campbell vs Jacksonville

Parris Campbell vs Tennessee

Showing His True Potential vs Washington

While short catches underneath are great, Parris Campbell wasn't a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to be that type of player. He was drafted that high due to his speed and due to his ability after the catch. In the Colts' most recent game against Washington, we were able to see that potential on display for the first time in a long while.

Campbell finished the day with two receptions for 43 yards, a rush attempt for 28 yards, and a long target downfield that was a DPI on the defender in coverage. Essentially, this latest game against Washington was everything that the scouting report said Campbell could be in the NFL.

A reverse run that allowed Campbell to use his speed to turn up field for a huge gain.

A quick screen that hit big with great blocking on the outside.

A long pass downfield where Campbell beat his man and drew a pass interference.

These are the things that the Colts were expecting when they drafted Campbell back in 2019. With him finally being healthy, he is living up to that potential that he showed all those years ago.

Parris Campbell vs Washington

The Bottom Line

It may be just a solid three game stretch, but I have really liked what I have seen from Parris Campbell in recent weeks. He has been consistent as a pass catcher, and he is making things happen after the catch with the ball in his hands.

The interesting part of the equation now is how his role could change with Nyheim Hines being traded to the Buffalo Bills. Could we see more handoffs and gadget plays for the athletic receiver? If last week's gameplan is any indication, I think we certainly could.

Overall, Campbell has had a rough go of it in the NFL, but he appears to finally be putting it together in year four. Even if he never emerges as a star player in this league, he is looking like a player that can be quite effective out of the slot with the ball in his hands. The Colts would be wise to continue featuring him for the rest of the season.

