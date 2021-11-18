Rock Ya-Sin is Standing Out in a Make-or-Break Year

In a huge year for the young cornerback, he has stepped up and finally played to his ability. How has he been able to turn his game around?

There may not have been an Indianapolis Colts' player more universally disliked by this fanbase than Rock Ya-Sin, at least coming into this year. Honestly, some of the vitriol was warranted with how he had performed up until that point in his career.

Ya-Sin had some good moments and stretches of play in his first two seasons, but he was far from where he needed to be for this team. He accumulated 15 penalties in his first two years, and he was simply unreliable in man coverage.

With two seasons of inconsistent play, 2021 was looking like a make-or-break year for the young corner. Luckily, he stepped up to the challenge and (so far) is having a strong campaign for the team.

So what finally changed for him? In today's story piece, I dive into the subtle changes in his game that have allowed him to find success.

A Change in Coaching

Prior to the year, the Colts lost their cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon, whom went on to become the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles under Nick Sirianni. This had the potential to be a big loss, as Gannon was widely regarded as one of the better defensive backs coaches in the league.

Luckily, the Colts found a more than suitable replacement. They went to the college ranks and hired Appalachian State's defensive backs coach James Rowe. Rowe was a coach of 11-years, mostly at the college level.

I did a lengthy deep dive into his coaching style and philosophy back with Stampede Blue last Summer. The biggest takeaway from my conversations with players and coaches that have been around him was that he is an extremely talented coach that understands film and technique at a high level.

Here is a story from All-American cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (now with the Green Bay Packers) about the impact that Rowe had on that defense:

One example was our first game of the season against Charlotte. We played Charlotte last year (in 2019) and they put up 40-something points and had nearly 400 yards rushing. We just couldn’t stop them for some reason, and they brought back basically their entire team going into this year with the same scheme and same players.

When we were watching film, he pointed out different things we didn’t notice last season. For example, they were a big RPO team so when they lined up in certain formations with certain splits, we knew RPO was coming and took that entire play out of their game-plan early in the game. That was all because of him pointing that out to us.

He is a players-coach that puts his guys in a position to succeed. He has consistently helped players have career-best seasons. So far in 2021, we are seeing that with Rock Ya-Sin, and with Isaiah Rodgers as well.

Attacking the Problem Areas

The biggest cause for concern in Ya-Sin's game was his tendency to panic when in man coverage. He would often resort to grabbing players, which was the main reason why he accumulated 15 penalties in his first two seasons.

Rowe recognized the problem early and developed a plan for deconstructing this known issue. Here is what Rowe had to say after he was hired back in April:

I think one of the main things we're probably gonna work on most of this spring is hand placement. Sometimes, he gets his hands a little high on the wide receivers and it causes him to tug a couple times, and that's something we can correct in the whole group. And just getting used to playing the ball better and feeling more comfortable out there.

This was something that I didn't really think about too much when analyzing Ya-Sin's play in 2020. When I went back and dug into the film though, this made a ton of sense.

Ya-Sin mostly panicked when he lost off of the line of scrimmage. This play against A.J Brown stands out the most. He gives up way too much ground to the inside, and doesn't do enough to slow down Brown's progress. The result was a back-breaking touchdown early in the game.

This second clip from a game against the Titans in 2020 shows the other issue at hand. Ya-Sin is good off of the line of scrimmage (on this particular play) and stays in phase with the receiver. Once the ball arrives, though, he begins to panic.

He resorts to grabbing and playing the route far too physical towards the end. The footwork and process wasn't bad, he just got in his head too much as the ball arrived.

The issues at the line were what led to the issues down the field. Ya-Sin would get beat early, then he would panic when the ball was in the air. This would lead to either penalties or big plays for the opposing offense.

In 2021 though, Ya-Sin has improved at the line of scrimmage and has improved how he has reacted to the ball in the air. This play against the Jacksonville Jaguars from this past week perfectly encapsulates what I am talking about.

Ya-Sin starts the rep by staying patient and square at the line of scrimmage. He gives up a little ground to the outside, but does a good job of staying in the receiver's back hip pocket on the vertical route.

As the ball is thrown, Ya-Sin never panics. He stays in the back hip pocket and watches the receiver's eyes. As soon as the receiver begins to bring the ball in, he brings his right hand up punches it away for the incompletion.

In his first game back from injury this year, against the Houston Texans, it was easy to see the newfound confidence that he was playing with. He was more square at the line of scrimmage, and contesting everything at the catch point.

He did allow some catches, but the yards those receptions netted were kept to a minimum and he made the windows so much tighter than he had in years past. While he may be the same player physically, Ya-Sin is playing like a completely different person mentally in 2021.

To add some numbers for context, he has allowed 18 receptions on 29 targets this year for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Currently, he is Pro Football Focus' 20th rated cornerback in coverage grade across the entire league.

Last year, he finished as Pro Football Focus' 71st rated cornerback in overall coverage grade.

What's Next?

This article isn't intended to say that Ya-Sin has officially arrived as the Colts' number one corner of the future. He still has some poor moments in coverage and there are improvements that he has to make going forward.

The main point of this piece is to show that Ya-Sin is taking a notable step forward and is playing like a starting caliber cornerback in 2021. Considering where he was to end last season, this is a major step forward.

Here is what Head Coach Frank Reich had to say on Ya-Sin's play so far:

So, very happy with his continued progress, his mindset. I just think his mindset – he’s playing with more confidence, really competing, playing tough coverage. So, just need to continue that trend. Really, I think in some ways raising the bar for the whole secondary.

Ya-Sin still has some steps to take to be a legitimate number one cornerback in this league, but he is showing excellent progress in year three. In what was essentially a make-or-break season for the young corner, he is standing out.

