Former Colts QB Has Bold 2024 Prediction for Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the most unique quarterbacks in the NFL with second-year pro, Anthony Richardson. While Richardson only saw four games last year, many believe he's ahead of schedule in his development and could be in store for a huge season ahead. Former Colts signal-caller and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sees Richardson potentially taking the NFL by storm if he can leap forward in progression.
Orlovsky posted on X:
"Under the radar player who could throw the whole league off if he takes the leap
Anthony Richardson"
Richardson's mobility as a field general makes him a huge problem for defensive reads. Looking back to week five against the Tennessee Titans last season shows a perfect example of what happens just by having Richardson on the field.
Analyst Zach Hicks of The Horseshoe Huddle posted on X:
"Zack Moss showing a little burst on this TD run... AR draws the safety to the backside on the read option give while Will Fries and Quenton Nelson pick up huge blocks on the linebackers. Beautiful zone read"
While Zack Moss did score the touchdown and out-run the defense, it was Richardson's presence that lured then-Titans safety Kevin Byard to the outside edge. After that, it was too late and Moss was off to the races for the score. This marked the longest run of Moss's career, as he's typically not with top-end speed to outrun a defensive secondary.
Richardson's mere presence changes everything for the Colts offense. When complete, Indianapolis boasts potentially explosive offensive firepower with running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and a bruising offensive front to complement the ground attack with Richardson at the helm. Shane Steichen's philosophy and use of the Run-Pass-Option also open up huge opportunities for what the Colts can accomplish.
For Richardson, it all comes down to his availability and maintaining a healthy status for more than four games. If Richardson can protect himself and stay on the field, Orlovsky's comments could come true, and the Colts may have a superstar in the making again at quarterback.
