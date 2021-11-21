Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Colts, Bills Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    The Colts announced five inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
    We get a playoff rematch on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills prepare to face off for their Week 11 showdown.

    Both teams went through the week in good shape health-wise, and their official inactive lists on Sunday reflect that.

    Each team only listed one player on their final injury report with a designation; linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/hand) for the Colts and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) for the Bills.

    Leonard is active on Sunday while Edmunds is inactive.

    This is the healthiest the Colts have been all season, with all of their inactive being healthy scratches. We've come to expect running back Marlon Mack being inactive as the team's running back group is healthy and Deon Jackson excels on special teams. This is the Colts' most common group of inactive players outside of defensive end Ben Banogu, who is active today. He's been inactive in the last three games.

    *The Colts elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, and he is active on Sunday.

    Edmunds is a big loss for the Bills' defense, although he was also out last week. The young stud linebacker is athletic as all get-out, and he can do pretty much everything a team would ask a linebacker to do.

    Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates a 3 and out in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
