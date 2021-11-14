Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    WATCH: Colts Get Huge First Touchdown On Blocked Punt vs. Jaguars

    The Colts scored their first touchdown of the day Sunday against the Jaguars with a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown.
    The Indianapolis Colts got an exciting first touchdown of the day on Sunday as Zaire Franklin blocked Logan Cooke's punt attempt at the end of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first drive.

    After the ball floundered around on the turf, the Colts' E.J. Speed scooped the ball up at Jacksonville's 12-yard line, fighting his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

    The Colts had scored on a field goal on the prior drive as Speed's touchdown helped make it a 10-0 lead for the Colts with 8:23 remaining in the first quarter.

    What do you think of Sunday's game so far? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Officials signal a touchdown after Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) recovered a blocked punt and ran to the end zone Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
