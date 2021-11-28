Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts, Bucs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    The Colts announced five inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
    Author:

    For the second consecutive week, the Indianapolis Colts will have none of their players out due to injury as they prepare to host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

    The Colts entered the day with a pair of All-Pros — guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) — as questionable, but both are healthy enough to give it a go.

    The Bucs had starting defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) questionable while starting wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) were both declared out before Sunday. Both Vea and White are active for Sunday.

    It's the usual suspects on the inactives list for the Colts. Defensive end Ben Banogu was active last week but is back on the sideline for Sunday's matchup with the Bucs. And again, Deon Jackson and his abilities on special teams gets the nod over Marlon Mack.

    Read More

    Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Dec 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) forces Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) to fumble to ball during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
    Game Day

    Colts, Bucs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    29 seconds ago
    USATSI_13767052
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Buccaneers | Week 12 | Predictions & Picks

    Nov 26, 2021
    USATSI_17226234
    News

    Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Buccaneers

    Nov 25, 2021
    USATSI_13767052
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Buccaneers Matchup

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17208726
    Film

    Film Room: Nyheim Hines in the Slot Adds a New Dynamic to Colts' Offense

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17207737
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Becomes Game Manager vs. Bills

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17208605
    Film

    Film Reveals How the Colts' Defense Was Able to Beat Josh Allen

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17207489
    Film

    Film Room: 7 Observations From Colts-Bills

    Nov 23, 2021