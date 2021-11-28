Colts, Bucs Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced five inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

For the second consecutive week, the Indianapolis Colts will have none of their players out due to injury as they prepare to host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts entered the day with a pair of All-Pros — guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) — as questionable, but both are healthy enough to give it a go.

The Bucs had starting defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) questionable while starting wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) were both declared out before Sunday. Both Vea and White are active for Sunday.

It's the usual suspects on the inactives list for the Colts. Defensive end Ben Banogu was active last week but is back on the sideline for Sunday's matchup with the Bucs. And again, Deon Jackson and his abilities on special teams gets the nod over Marlon Mack.

