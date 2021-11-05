Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    WATCH: Danny Pinter Scores Big-Man Touchdown vs. Jets

    The Colts pulled a trick out of the bag Thursday night against the Jets which resulted in a touchdown catch for offensive lineman Danny Pinter.
    The Indianapolis Colts have given exotic looks on offense all night against the New York Jets, and it finally resulted in a big-man touchdown as Danny Pinter caught a touchdown pass.

    The score came with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter and helped give the Colts a commanding, 35-10 lead on the nationally-televised Thursday Night Football. The drive covered 3 plays, 40 yards, and 1:06.

    Pinter was checked into the game as an extra blocker, which is his typical role for the Colts offense. Quarterback Carson Wentz took the shotgun snap, faked a handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor, and flung the ball to the awaiting Pinter in the front, left corner of the end zone.

    Pinter is in his second year after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Colts. Early in his Ball State career, he was a tight end, so catching the ball is nothing new for the converted offensive lineman.

    Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter (63) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
