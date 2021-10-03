Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 4 Matchup With Dolphins

The Colts will be without five starters on Sunday against the Dolphins. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts will be without three defensive starters on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins as well as a pair of starting offensive linemen.

The Colts announced their six inactives ahead of the 1:00pm kickoff (starting left guard Quenton Nelson was placed on Injured Reserve this weekend, so he is not on the list):

With Nelson and Braden Smith out, Chris Reed will get the nod at left guard while some mix of Julién Davenport and Matt Pryor picks up the slack at right tackle.

Filling in for starting right defensive end Kwity Paye is likely to be a group effort between Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, and Ben Banogu, much like it was last week after he left the game in the first quarter.

Lastly, in the secondary, the Colts are missing cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and strong safety Khari Willis. While Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II will see their normal workload at cornerback for the Colts, Isaiah Rodgers is likely to see increased action. Andrew Sendejo will get the start for Willis.

Below are the Dolphins' inactive for Week 4:

