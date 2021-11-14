Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars both enter Sunday's game in pretty good shape health-wise, and their final inactives reports reflect an improvement even from what we saw on Friday.

The Colts designated starting All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) as questionable and ruled starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) out. Buckner is active.

The Jaguars had just one name on their final report, listing starting running back James Robinson as questionable. He is active for Sunday's game.

With the exception of Rhodes, the rest of the Colts' inactives are healthy scratches. In Rhodes' absence, expect to see extra doses of Isaiah Rodgers and T.J. Carrie. With Marlon Mack on the sideline, it means Deon Jackson and his special teams abilities have been favored once again.

*The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from IR this week. They also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad. Both are active.

