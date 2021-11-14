Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars both enter Sunday's game in pretty good shape health-wise, and their final inactives reports reflect an improvement even from what we saw on Friday.

    The Colts designated starting All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (back) as questionable and ruled starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) out. Buckner is active.

    The Jaguars had just one name on their final report, listing starting running back James Robinson as questionable. He is active for Sunday's game.

    With the exception of Rhodes, the rest of the Colts' inactives are healthy scratches. In Rhodes' absence, expect to see extra doses of Isaiah Rodgers and T.J. Carrie. With Marlon Mack on the sideline, it means Deon Jackson and his special teams abilities have been favored once again.

    Read More

    *The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie from IR this week. They also elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad. Both are active.

    Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) get up after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    1 minute ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) before having the interception ruled incomplete during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts Continuing To 'Try And Put The Whole Package Together' Defensively

    Nov 13, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor points skyward after scoring a touchdown in a Week 17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Predictions & Picks

    Nov 13, 2021
    Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) celebrates a first down in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10

    Nov 12, 2021
    Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 10

    Nov 12, 2021
    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball while defended by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) and middle linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts' Star LB Darius Leonard Breaks Down Punch-Out Success

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_14936984
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jaguars Showdown

    Nov 12, 2021
    Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton (#13) runs drills during the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
    News

    Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 10 Thursday Injury Report

    Nov 11, 2021