Colts’ DE Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo Breakout in Win vs. Jaguars

The rookie pass rushers made huge plays on Sunday to help the Colts reach .500 for the first time in 2021. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard took a gamble heading into the 2021 season.

The Colts decided to let two proven pass rushers, Justin Houston and Denico Autry, walk in free agency. The team wanted to get younger at the position, allowing players such as Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, and Ben Banogu a chance to prove themselves. All three were second-round picks in the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts.

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Ballard still wanted to help beef up the pass rush. The Colts have struggled to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks the past few years and still lacked a dominant rusher on the edge. So, Ballard went all in, taking two pass rushers with the Colts’ first two picks last spring.

Taken at pick No. 21 was Kwity Paye, the pass rusher from Michigan who showed dominance against the run and the athletic potential to wreak havoc on quarterbacks. No. 54 brought Dayo Odeyingbo to Indy, the athletic freak who could play both inside and out but was just over three months removed from tearing his Achilles.

The Colts saw the potential in these two picks and had hopes that they could one day form a feared duo not seen in Indianapolis since the days of Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. Sunday showed the impact these two can have.

Slugging through a hard-fought battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts moved to .500 for the first time in 2021 after a 23-17 victory. Without Paye and Odeyingbo, the Colts playoff hopes may have gone up in flames at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.

For Paye, it has been a slow start to his rookie campaign. Hampered by a hamstring injury he suffered Week 3, Paye had yet to record a sack through the first nine weeks of the season. It’s not uncommon for rookie pass rushers to start slow as it is one of the most difficult positions to get acclimated from college to the NFL.

We’re starting to see Paye put it all together, as he was consistently getting pressure on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and recorded his first career sack.

“It felt good,” Paye said after the game. “I’ve been getting a whole lot of pressure, so it felt good to get home.”

Paye has tallied numerous pressures over the last two games, and offenses have started to notice. Running backs are being sent to chip Paye as he comes out of his stance to give offensive tackles help. If his pass rush is catching up with his ability to stop the run, opposing tackles are going to have their hands full.

It’s been a slower journey for Odeyingbo, who wasn’t able to get onto the field until Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Achilles injuries are tough for anyone, but especially pass rushers who rely on explosion to get off the ball and get to the quarterback.

“Yeah, I mean it’s getting better and better every week,” Odeyingbo said about his Achilles. “It’s still something that I am working through. Dealing with, getting stronger so just getting more used to it and playing with it. So, yeah, it’s getting better.”

Sunday was Odeyingbo’s best game as a Colt, generating pressure inside and out and getting a half-sack on the day. Odeyingbo also stepped up when he was needed the most, forcing the game-clinching fumble to give the Colts the win.

Both Paye and Odeyingbo are getting better week by week. The game is slowing down for both of them and allowing them to make plays. Head coach Frank Reich has certainly noticed their recent uptick in performance.

“Just getting better and playing with confidence,” Reich said. “Just playing with the confidence - working really hard in practice, eager to just get better. Eager, what can I do to get better? Working hard. Great teammates. Great hustle. Everything you want, everything you want. Those guys are going to be good players and we’re on the right track.”

And great teammates they are, as both have already created a bond with one another. They push each other on the field and encourage one another to get better. It’s obvious they love seeing each other have success.

“I’ve seen how hard (Odeyingbo) worked when he was trying to get back,” Paye admitted. “Even though he was injured, he was on the sideline eager to come back and play with us. It feels great for him to come back on the field and make a huge play like that.”

“I was happy for Kwity as soon as he got his sack,” Odeyingbo said smiling. “I was up jumping and screaming so I was happy to see that. I was happy I was able to make a play today too to help seal the game. I’m just excited. I really don’t know how to feel right now. I’m really excited.”

The Colts are investing a lot in Paye and Odeyingbo to give them a dominant pass rush. In a defensive scheme that relies on generating pressure with the front four rather than blitzing, these young pass rushers must develop into guys that offensive coordinators need to account for.

We may be seeing already what the future could have in store.

