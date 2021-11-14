Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) defended their home turf on Sunday, defeating the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) by a score of 23-17,

As has become customary for the Colts, they put together a strong first half (first quarter, really) followed by a quiet second half that nearly saw them lose grasp on the lead.

Still, the Colts were able to hang on and make enough plays down the stretch to secure the W.

Here are some of the standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 180 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 116 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 71 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 8

Sacks: DE Kwity Paye, DT Taylor Stallworth | 1.0

Takeaways: DE Kemoko Turay | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 7 punts, 45.6-yard average, 1 inside 20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 2 kickoff returns, 23.0-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 1 punt return, 11.0-yard avg.

OFFENSE

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 116 yards (5.5 avg.), and 1 touchdown as well as 6 catches (8 targets) for 10 yards (1.7 avg.).

It was a single-game season-high in carries for Taylor.

He now has a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive games, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to do so. Taylor joins LaDainian Tomlinson (eight in 2006), Lydell Mitchell (eight from 1975-76), and Larry Johnson (seven in 2005). Taylor's seven straight games with a rushing touchdown is also the longest active streak in the NFL and the most by a Colt since Curtis Dickey in 1980 (seven).

Taylor passed Alan Ameche and Marlon Mack (seven) and tied Joseph Addai (eight) for the fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.

Taylor tied Derrick Henry for the most 100-yard rushing games in the NFL this season (five) and is tied with Henry for the league lead in rushing yards (937).

Taylor has reached 2,000 career rushing yards, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.

His 93 rushing yards in the first quarter are the fourth-most by a player in the first quarter in franchise history.

The Colts are 8-0 when Taylor has at least 100 rushing yards.

DEFENSE

The Colts had one takeaway on Sunday, marking 11 consecutive games dating back to last season, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Colts defense held Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to just 3 pass completions in the first half, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the first half of a single game in Jaguars history.

Defensive end Kwity Paye had 1 tackle (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.

It was his first career sack.

Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo had 1 tackle, 0.5 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

It was both his first career sack and forced fumble.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had 6 tackles.

He passed Robert Mathis (484) for the sixth-most tackles in franchise history.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II had 5 tackles and 3 pass breakups.

He tied his single-game career-high in pass breakups.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Ashton Dulin had 2 special teams stops as well as 1 catch for 16 yards.

Entering the game, he was tied for the NFL lead in special teams tackles.

George Odum had 5 tackles and 1 special teams stop.

He passed Jason Doering, Ray McElroy, and Philip Wheeler (39) and tied Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most special teams tackles in franchise history.

