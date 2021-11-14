Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Crunching Numbers

    Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) defended their home turf on Sunday, defeating the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) by a score of 23-17,

    As has become customary for the Colts, they put together a strong first half (first quarter, really) followed by a quiet second half that nearly saw them lose grasp on the lead.

    Still, the Colts were able to hang on and make enough plays down the stretch to secure the W.

    Here are some of the standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

    STATISTICAL LEADERS

    Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 180 yards

    Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 116 yards

    Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 71 yards

    Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 8

    Sacks: DE Kwity Paye, DT Taylor Stallworth | 1.0

    Takeaways: DE Kemoko Turay | 1 fumble recovery

    Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 3-of-3 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

    Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 7 punts, 45.6-yard average, 1 inside 20

    Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 2 kickoff returns, 23.0-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 1 punt return, 11.0-yard avg.

    OFFENSE

    Running back Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 116 yards (5.5 avg.), and 1 touchdown as well as 6 catches (8 targets) for 10 yards (1.7 avg.).

    • It was a single-game season-high in carries for Taylor.
    • He now has a rushing touchdown and 100 yards from scrimmage in seven consecutive games, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to do so. Taylor joins LaDainian Tomlinson (eight in 2006), Lydell Mitchell (eight from 1975-76), and Larry Johnson (seven in 2005). Taylor's seven straight games with a rushing touchdown is also the longest active streak in the NFL and the most by a Colt since Curtis Dickey in 1980 (seven).
    • Taylor passed Alan Ameche and Marlon Mack (seven) and tied Joseph Addai (eight) for the fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.
    • Taylor tied Derrick Henry for the most 100-yard rushing games in the NFL this season (five) and is tied with Henry for the league lead in rushing yards (937).
    • Taylor has reached 2,000 career rushing yards, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.
    • His 93 rushing yards in the first quarter are the fourth-most by a player in the first quarter in franchise history.
    • The Colts are 8-0 when Taylor has at least 100 rushing yards.

    Read More

    DEFENSE

    • The Colts had one takeaway on Sunday, marking 11 consecutive games dating back to last season, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.
    • The Colts defense held Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to just 3 pass completions in the first half, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the first half of a single game in Jaguars history.

    Defensive end Kwity Paye had 1 tackle (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 3 quarterback hits.

    • It was his first career sack.

    Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo had 1 tackle, 0.5 sack, and 1 forced fumble.

    • It was both his first career sack and forced fumble.

    Linebacker Darius Leonard had 6 tackles.

    • He passed Robert Mathis (484) for the sixth-most tackles in franchise history.

    Cornerback Kenny Moore II had 5 tackles and 3 pass breakups.

    • He tied his single-game career-high in pass breakups.

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Ashton Dulin had 2 special teams stops as well as 1 catch for 16 yards.

    • Entering the game, he was tied for the NFL lead in special teams tackles.

    George Odum had 5 tackles and 1 special teams stop.

    • He passed Jason Doering, Ray McElroy, and Philip Wheeler (39) and tied Rob Morris and Justin Snow (40) for the eighth-most special teams tackles in franchise history.

    Who impressed you Sunday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts defenders including Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) causing a fumble and turnover Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Crunching Numbers

    1 minute ago
    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) eyes a pass that went incomplete Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Jake's Takes | Colts Avoid Disaster in Win Over Jaguars

    1 hour ago
    Officials signal a touchdown after Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) recovered a blocked punt and ran to the end zone Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    WATCH: Colts Get Huge First Touchdown On Blocked Punt vs. Jaguars

    5 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) get up after sacking Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    7 hours ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) before having the interception ruled incomplete during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts Continuing To 'Try And Put The Whole Package Together' Defensively

    Nov 13, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor points skyward after scoring a touchdown in a Week 17 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Predictions & Picks

    Nov 13, 2021
    Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) celebrates a first down in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10

    Nov 12, 2021
    Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 10

    Nov 12, 2021