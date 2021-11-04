Colts, Jets Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday's Matchup

The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets have their gameday rosters locked in on Thursday as they both announced their inactive lists ahead of the 8:20pm ET kickoff.

For the Colts, the final injury report had left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) as questionable and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (calf) as out. They later placed Willis on Injured Reserve.

For the Jets, left tackle George Fant (ankle) was questionable, wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) doubtful, and running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (personal), defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back), and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) as out.

There are really no surprises here with the exception that running back Marlon Mack is a healthy scratch for the second time this season. Deon Jackson and his special teams prowess is favored in this one.

*The Colts activated wide receiver Dezmon Patmon from IR this week. They also elevated safety Jahleel Addae, running back Deon Jackson, and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad. All are active tonight.

