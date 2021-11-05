Colts vs. Jets | Week 9 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 45-30 beatdown of the Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The Indianapolis Colts turned in arguably their most fun performance of the season on Thursday night when they shellacked the New York Jets at home, 45-30.

It had much of what you're looking for in a Colts game; an explosive night from the run game, productivity from Carson Wentz and the passing game, and some exciting plays on defense (although that unit was plenty inconsistent on Thursday).

There were several milestones reached in a big performance like this, so let's take a look.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 272 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 172 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 64 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 11

Sacks: DT Taylor Stallworth | 2.0

Takeaways: LB Bobby Okereke | 1 interception; S George Odum | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 1-of-1 field goals (100.0%), 6-of-6 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 2 punts, 42.5-yard average, 1 inside 20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 3 kickoff returns, 15.3-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 1 punt return, 10.0-yard avg., 1 kickoff return, 15.0-yard avg.

OFFENSE

The Colts scored 30-plus points for the fourth consecutive game, which is the first time they've done so since 2010. Their 45 points are the most they've scored since Week 13 of 2014 (49).

The Colts totaled 532 yards of offense, which is the 10th-most in franchise history and the most since Week 5 of 2004 (567).

The Colts compiled 260 yards on the ground, which is the most by any team in the NFL this season. Their 8.67 yards-per-carry average is the most in franchise history.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for 272 yards (9.1 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 134.3. He also ran the ball 4 times for 13 yards (3.3 avg.).

His passer rating was a new single-game career-high.

Wentz now has six consecutive games with 2-plus touchdown passes, joining Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to hit that mark in 2021. Wentz is the first Colts quarterback to reach six consecutive such games since Andrew Luck in 2018.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 19 carries for 172 yards (9.1 avg.), and 2 touchdowns as well as 2 catches (2 targets) for 28 yards (14.0 avg.).

He had single-game season highs in carries and rushing yards.

Taylor now has six consecutive games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, making him the first NFL player to reach that mark since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

Taylor's six straight games with at least 1 rushing touchdown is the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by a Colts player since Edgerrin James in 2005.

Taylor passed Alan Ameche (1,819) for the fourth-most rushing yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons.

Taylor reached 2,000 career yards from scrimmage, making him the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first two seasons.

Taylor's 78-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter is the longest rushing touchdown in the NFL this season. He has the two longest rushes in the NFL this season (83, 78).

He now leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,114).

Running back Nyheim Hines had 6 carries for 74 yards (12.3 avg.), and 1 touchdown as well as 4 catches (6 targets) for 34 yards (8.5 avg.). He also returned 1 kickoff for 15 yards and 1 punt for 10 yards.

His 34-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter was the longest carry of his career.

Hines passed Joseph Addai (191) for the eighth-most receptions by a running back in franchise history.

Offensive lineman Danny Pinter caught 1 pass for 2 yards and 1 touchdown.

He is the first Colts offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since Anthony Castonzo in Week 11 of 2014.

DEFENSE

The Colts posted two more takeaways on Thursday night, extending their NFL-long active streak to 10 games, dating back to 2020.

They now lead the league in takeaways (20) and also most points scored off of takeaways (77).

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 7 tackles and 1 forced fumble.

He forced a fumble in the second quarter which was recovered by the Colts. It was the ninth takeaway Leonard has been a part of this season. He is now tied for the most forced fumbles in the NFL in 2021 (four). Since entering the league in 2018, Leonard is tied for third in forced fumbles among linebackers (13).

He passed Jerrell Freeman (478) for the seventh-most tackles in franchise history, and also passed Freeman (478) for the third-most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had 2 tackles (2 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 3 quarterback hits.

He set new single-game career bests in tackles for loss and sacks.

Who impressed you Thursday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

