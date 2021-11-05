Jonathan Taylor the Next Great RB for the Colts

After a dominating performance against the New York Jets, it’s not only time to consider Taylor one of the best backs in the NFL, but one of the best in Colts’ history. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Lenny Moore. Eric Dickerson. Marshall Faulk. Edgerrin James.

These four names are firmly established as the Mount Rushmore of running backs in Colts’ history. Whether in Baltimore or Indianapolis, the Colts have had fantastic talents at the running back position through the years.

Since Edgerrin James left in free agency after the 2005 season, the Colts have had a myriad of backs walk through the halls. Some have even had success in their time in Indy, such as Joseph Addai, Donald Brown, Frank Gore, and Marlon Mack.

But none of these running backs have been superstars. None have kept opposing offensive coordinators up at night as they restlessly wonder how to stop them.

Until now.

The emergence of second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been a joy to watch. After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Taylor came on at the end of 2020 and ended up finishing third in the NFL in rushing. He has taken it to a completely different level in 2021.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through nine games, Taylor already has 821 rushing yards (5.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 293 receiving yards and a touchdown. This is after a dominant 172-yard, two-touchdown performance Thursday night against the New York Jets.

“It’s nothing that is surprising to us,” running back Nyheim Hines said after the game. “He’s been doing well. (I was) happy that I was on the field to see some of those runs and celebrate. JT (Jonathan Taylor) is a remarkable player. Like I said earlier this year, he’s a transcendent talent. He’s one of the top-five backs in the league, so that’s a great thing.”

Taylor’s performance against the Jets was the third time in his young career that he has rushed for over 150 yards and two touchdowns. That’s more than Dickerson and James had in their Hall of Fame careers.

“Wow. The first reaction is it’s actually crazy,” Taylor remarked when told the stat. “That’s a testament to the o-line and the receivers. I don’t think the receivers get a lot of love. You guys saw it a little bit in the Baltimore game on that screen pass. The receivers are the guys who really get those explosive plays. The line gets it going and they get you started, but the receivers are the guys who really spring you. It’s a big testament to the type of receivers we have. You guys see them making plays down the field, through the air, but not a lot of people are noticing what they are doing on the run-game side.”

Taylor has the entire package. At 5’10”, 226 pounds, Taylor is a powerful running back that can bulldoze defenders and carry them for extra yards before being brought down. His legs are the size of tree trunks and are constantly churning until the play is blown dead.

Taylor also has elite speed and the ability to hit the home run on any play. A track star in high school and at the University of Wisconsin, Taylor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 sec. at the 2020 NFL Draft Combine. His speed was on full display last night as Taylor reached 22.05 mph on his 78-yard touchdown run.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve been chasing 23 (mph) for a long time,” Taylor admitted. “Ever since Isaac Guerendo, running back at Wisconsin, he came in and hit 23 miles per hour in the summer. Ever since then I’ve been trying to turn and hit 23.”

The emergence of Taylor is why Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard was so excited to draft him in 2020. An elite back takes the pressure off the passing game and opens things up all over the field for the offense. For quarterback Carson Wentz, he knows how much his running back means to this team’s success.

“I expect something big,” Wentz said when asked what he expects when Taylor touches the ball. “I mean he is so consistent. Thinking back to it, I think that sequence he had that run where he had that nasty stiff arm, to get us down there near the red zone. I think it was just a couple plays later he busted out for almost 80 and that’s just who he is. He can do it between tackles, he’s physical, he’s downhill, he can slash. Then you get him out in space, nobody’s catching him. Nobody’s catching him. We already talked about it, it makes my life so much easier when he can do that.”

Wentz had a nice bounce-back performance himself, going 22-of-30 (73.3%) for 272 yards and three touchdowns. But the night was about Taylor, a primetime player making primetime plays and leading his team to victory on a night the Colts desperately need it.

The Colts have been criticized in recent weeks about the usage of Taylor and how the young star should be receiving the ball more. 21 touches are good, but the Colts want to get the ball in Taylor’s hands even more.

“We don’t tweet, “Run the damn ball” for nothing,” Hines laughed. “You’ve got 28, you’ve got that racehorse back there wearing 28, give him the ball.”

There have been some legendary running backs to don the Horseshoe over the years. It’s time to include Jonathan Taylor in that elite company.

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor's performance against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.