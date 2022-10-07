Colts' Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter

What has been an absolutely brutal Thursday Night Football game to watch for viewers got even worse for Indianapolis Colts fans as defensive end Kwity Paye left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass downfield which was intercepted by Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II. As Paye careened through the line toward Wilson, he fell to the ground and stayed there.

Paye began holding the back of his lower right leg and was ultimately taken off of the field on a cart.

Wilson was also injured on the play after a big hit from Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Wilson was evaluated on the sideline in the blue tent for a head injury. He was able to return but was briefly replaced by Brett Rypien.

The play added insult to literal injury as the Colts and Broncos were locked up in a 9-6 game (Broncos lead) where both offenses played absolutely dreadful football.

The Colts also lost running back Nyheim Hines (concussion), center Ryan Kelly (hip), and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (foot).

