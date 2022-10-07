Skip to main content

Colts' Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye was carted off of the field early in the fourth quarter of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Broncos.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

What has been an absolutely brutal Thursday Night Football game to watch for viewers got even worse for Indianapolis Colts fans as defensive end Kwity Paye left the game early in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson lofted a pass downfield which was intercepted by Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II. As Paye careened through the line toward Wilson, he fell to the ground and stayed there.

Paye began holding the back of his lower right leg and was ultimately taken off of the field on a cart.

Wilson was also injured on the play after a big hit from Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Wilson was evaluated on the sideline in the blue tent for a head injury. He was able to return but was briefly replaced by Brett Rypien.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The play added insult to literal injury as the Colts and Broncos were locked up in a 9-6 game (Broncos lead) where both offenses played absolutely dreadful football.

The Colts also lost running back Nyheim Hines (concussion), center Ryan Kelly (hip), and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (foot).

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines speeds into the open field in a Week 16 loss at Pittsburgh.
News

BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up with the team Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Colts, Broncos Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) snaps the play Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football | Week 5

By Jake Arthur
Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Broncos in Week 5

By Andrew Moore
Phillip Lindsay Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos
News

Stage is Set for Phillip Lindsay Revenge Game

By HH Staff
Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Locked On Colts Crossover: Keys to Victory Over Broncos

By Jake Arthur
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by multiple Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Broncos Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Out for Thursday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Fumbles Away Chance at Stellar Day vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore