Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced four inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans have announced their inactive for their Week 13 matchup on Sunday.

Coming into Sunday, the Colts had three players with injury designations, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee), and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) all listed as questionable. All are active on Sunday.

The Texans were in worse shape with 11 players with designations, listing David Johnson (illness/thigh), Roy Lopez (illness), Chris Conley (illness), Brandin Cooks (illness), Jonathan Greenard (foot), and Cole Toner (illness) as questionable.

The Texans listed Danny Amendola (knee), Terrence Brooks (hamstring), Justin McCray (concussion), DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), and Deshaun Watson (personal) as out on Friday.

There are no surprises among the Colts' inactives, as all four are healthy scratches, and all four players are usually among the weekly inactives.

This week, the Colts activated safety Khari Willis from Injured Reserve with a calf injury. He is active today.

