Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, and on top of being back at home at Lucas Oil Stadium, they are getting a bit healthier.

Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

There are no surprises for the Colts this week, or anything earth-shattering. Starting right tackle Braden Smith has been out since Week 2 and the Colts finally found a quality fill-in last week in Matt Pryor.

Key defensive end Kemoko Turay is out with a groin injury but that blow is softened by the return of starting right end Kwity Paye from a hamstring injury that kept him out the last couple games. Starting outside cornerback Xavier Rhodes left last week's game with a concussion but has cleared the protocol and is back for Sunday's game.

QB Deshaun Watson

TE Brevin Jordan

DB Jimmy Moreland

RB Scottie Phillips

OL Justin Britt

WR Davion Davis

WR Danny Amendola

DL Charles Omenihu

