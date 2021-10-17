    • October 17, 2021
    Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Indianapolis Colts face the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, and on top of being back at home at Lucas Oil Stadium, they are getting a bit healthier.

    Ahead of the 1:00pm ET kickoff, both teams announced their inactive players lists.

    There are no surprises for the Colts this week, or anything earth-shattering. Starting right tackle Braden Smith has been out since Week 2 and the Colts finally found a quality fill-in last week in Matt Pryor.

    Key defensive end Kemoko Turay is out with a groin injury but that blow is softened by the return of starting right end Kwity Paye from a hamstring injury that kept him out the last couple games. Starting outside cornerback Xavier Rhodes left last week's game with a concussion but has cleared the protocol and is back for Sunday's game.

    • QB Deshaun Watson
    • TE Brevin Jordan
    • DB Jimmy Moreland
    • RB Scottie Phillips
    • OL Justin Britt
    • WR Davion Davis
    • WR Danny Amendola
    • DL Charles Omenihu

    Have thoughts on the Colts' inactives prior to kickoff against the Texans? Let us know in the comments section below!

