Colts vs. Titans | Week 8 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans in Week 8.

After winning three of their last four games, the Indianapolis Colts' momentum was halted on Sunday when they dropped their matchup at home in overtime to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 34-31.

Peaking through the disappointment and dumbfoundedness, there were some standout performances by a handful of Colts players as they reached milestones and hit personal bests.

Let this piece serve as the Gatorade for the hangover that is the day after a crushing Colts loss.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 231 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 70 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 86 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 12

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, DL Tyquan Lewis, DE Kemoko Turay | 1.0

Takeaways: CB Kenny Moore II, DL Tyquan Lewis | 1 interception

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 1-of-1 field goals (100.0%), 4-of-4 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 45.5-yard average, 2 inside 20

Returns: Ashton Dulin | 3 kickoff returns, 25.3-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 2 punt returns, 13.5-yard avg.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Carson Wentz was 27-of-51 passing (52.9%) for 231 yards (4.5 YPA), 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions with a 68.3 passer rating. He also had 3 carries for 11 yards (3.7 avg.).

He passed Jeff George (202) for the most consecutive passes without an interception in franchise history (212).

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries for 70 yards (4.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown. He also had 3 catches (4 targets) for 52 yards (17.3 avg.).

It was Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, making him the first Colts player to accomplish that since Edgerrin James in 2005. It's also Taylor's fifth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Running back Nyheim Hines had 1 carry for 2 yards as well as 4 catches (5 targets) for 22 yards (5.5 avg.).

He passed Pierre Garcon (188) for the seventh-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 10 catches (15 targets) for 86 yards (8.6 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

He posted new single-game career highs in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Pittman's 10 receptions are the most by a Colts wide receiver since T.Y. Hilton in Week 5 of 2016.

Pittman is the first Colts wide receiver with two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter since Brandon Stokley in Week 12 of 2004.

DEFENSE

The Colts defense had two takeaways on Sunday. They now have a takeaway in nine consecutive games going back to 2020, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had 8 tackles (1 for loss) and 1 pass breakup.

He now has over 300 career solo tackles, making him just the 10th player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis had 1 tackle (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and 2 quarterback hits.

He is only the fifth NFL player this season to post a stat line of 1 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, 1 pass breakup, and 1 interception in the same game.

