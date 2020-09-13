Jacksonville Jinx Continues for Colts

After an offseason of optimism stemming from the Indianapolis Colts making several seemingly important roster moves, they still weren’t able to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in an embarrassing 27-20 road loss on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The self-destructing Colts, who Sports Illustrated Gambling had as eight-point favorites, haven’t won at Jacksonville since 2014, nor have they prevailed in a season opener since 2013.

What went wrong for the visitors?

Everything.

Worse yet, Colts starting running back Marlon Mack suffered what was initially termed an ankle injury, but was later confirmed by head coach Frank Reich as an Achilles injury. Mack has been scheduled for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam, but numerous reports have indicated it could be a season-ending Achilles tear. If so, Mack’s Colts career might be finished. The fourth-year pro and 2019 leading rusher is in the last year of his contract.

Back to the ugly game, quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 363 yards, but had two bad interceptions, the kind of turnovers that skeptics harped on after he threw 20 interceptions with the L.A. Chargers last season. That’s why he wasn’t re-signed. But the Colts gave him $25 million to keep playing.

T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell weren't open on either pick. The Jaguars converted the first into a touchdown drive to tie the game at 7-7, then got a field goal after the second for a 27-20 lead with 2:50 remaining.

The Colts actually never punted and outgained the Jaguars 445-241 in total yards, yet scored just 20 points, and just three in the second half.

The Jaguars clinched the win after T.Y. Hilton dropped passes on third and fourth down in the final minutes.

A Colts rushing offense that ranked seventh in the NFL last season managed to gain just 88 yards on 22 carries with one TD.

Those facts are difficult to swallow.

It also doesn’t say much for a defense that was supposed to be bolstered by the additions of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The latter got lost in coverage on the Jaguars’ go-ahead touchdown, when quarterback Gardner Minshew threw a 22-yard scoring strike to Keelan Cole with 5:53 remaining. Buckner had six total tackles, one for loss, but the Colts didn’t come up with any turnovers and couldn’t stop Minshew.

Although sacked four times, Minshew completed 19-of-20 passes for 173 yards and three TDs. Yeah, only one incompletion. D.J. Chark Jr. and rookie Leviska Shenault Jr. had the other scoring receptions. Chark beat a double team and Shenault burned the secondary on a crossing route down the middle.

A Colts defense that set a goal to have 40 turnovers this season didn’t come up with one.

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made two field goals, but he also hooked a 30-yard chip shot high off the left upright.

The bright spots for the losers were running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor. Mack exited in the second quarter, which meant more work for others. Hines caught a team-high eight passes for 45 yards and one TD, and also rushed seven times for 28 yards and another score. Taylor, the team’s second-round draft choice, caught six passes for 67 yards. He didn’t have much room to run in the ground game with nine carries for 22 yards.

Colts second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell caught six passes for 71 yards.

In the end, two contrasting narratives on teams didn't pan out. The Colts, who haven't been to the playoffs in four of the past five years, are expected to be much better. And the Jaguars, despite trading or releasing several star players and accused of tanking for next year's No. 1 draft pick, proved they still have plenty of talent to be a pain for opponents.

The Colts host the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday. The Jaguars are at the Tennessee Titans.

