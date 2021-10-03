Jake's Takes | Colts vs. Dolphins: Big Day as Colts Get One in the Win Column

The Colts took advantage of a weak matchup against the Dolphins to finally put something in the win column. Here are some observations.

The Indianapolis Colts are winless no more.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon on South Beach, the Colts took it to the Miami Dolphins, leaving Hard Rock Stadium with a 27-17 victory.

While there were mishaps and mistakes made, Week 4 wasn't nearly as frustrating to watch as the Colts' other contests over the last three weeks have been. They executed a solid formula and got a balanced effort with big plays on both offense and defense.

Here are some of the main things I noticed during this matchup.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hello, Jonathan Taylor

We hounded the Colts all week leading up to this game to run the ball featuring star tailback Jonathan Taylor, and they did just that. Behind some solid blocking from the offensive line, Taylor had his biggest game of the season, carrying the ball 16 times for 103 yards (6.4 avg.) and a 23-yard touchdown. The latter wasn't even his biggest run of the day as he also had a tote of 38 yards.

Overall, the Colts carried the ball 33 times for 139 yards (4.2 avg.) and a score. Marlon Mack added 22 yards while Nyheim Hines and Carson Wentz chipped in 14 more.

By grabbing a lead and holding onto it, the Colts were able to control the tempo of the game with the run, and the defense did a terrific job of smothering quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Miami offense. The Colts controlled the time of possession, 37:09 to 22:51, and ran 67 plays compared to the Dolphins' 49.

The Colts Really Miss Braden Smith

We know the old saying that "doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity." So, starting Julién Davenport at right tackle while Braden Smith nurses his foot injury is either insanity or the coaching staff truly believes that he's their best option. If he's their best option then that really says something about the depth of their line.

According to Pro Football Focus, through the first three weeks, Davenport had the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating (92.4%) among all NFL offensive tackles after allowing 16 pressures.

We won't know the exact figures until rewatching the game, but Davenport once again allowed multiple pressures on quarterback Carson Wentz including one sack that ended the Colts' first drive of the day. It's become predictable that on 3rd-and-long, defenses can bring pressure against Wentz and probably get it through Davenport.

Who knows, maybe Davenport really is the man for the job. However, if Smith is to miss more time, what would it hurt to find out what Matt Pryor or Will Fries could do throughout a whole game?

Please Keep Mo Alie-Cox Involved

The Colts have a highly talented, multi-sport athlete playing tight end for them in Mo Alie-Cox. He's proven numerous times throughout the last few years that he can make big plays happen, but he often seems to be underutilized. He was the Colts' most dangerous pass-catcher early in 2020 before his usage was faded, and he'd yet to be involved much in 2021 despite making a couple of big plays.

With fellow starting tight end Jack Doyle recovering from a back injury and being seldom used on Sunday, Alie-Cox was finally a featured part of the passing game, and he had his biggest day of the season as a result. He caught 3-of-5 targets for 42 yards (14.0 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns.

I know that Doyle is smart, reliable, and can do enough to never have to leave the field, but I am almost certain he isn't keeping defensive coordinators up at night. Alie-Cox, on the other hand, has the potential to make life difficult for opponents every week. He can stretch the field and wins in 50-50 ball situations often.

Will the playmaking tight end continue to be utilized in a somewhat significant role, or will he be faded out once again?

The Tonic the Defense Needed?

Despite being without starters in defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), and strong safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin), the Colts' defense had a solid day.

On 49 plays, Miami totaled just 203 yards (4.1 avg.), converting 3-of-11 third downs (27.3%). The Colts also took the ball away twice. The Dolphins were, however, 2-of-2 on fourth downs and 2-of-2 in the red zone.

Brissett was sacked three times and netted just 168 passing yards. The Dolphins' run game never got going either, totaling 35 yards on 16 carries (2.2 avg.).

The Colts' defense was the unit most observers felt best about coming into the season, but they made quite a few uncharacteristic mistakes and allowed at least 365 yards and 25 points to their opponent in each of the first three games. However, on Sunday they stopped Miami far short of either mark. Was this performance they needed to remind themselves what they're capable of?

What were your biggest takeaways from Sunday? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.