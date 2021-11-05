Jake's Takes | Colts Dominate Jets in Primetime

Indianapolis Colts fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their team rebounded from an ugly loss last week to throttle the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football this week by a score of 45-30.

Back at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts (4-5) got out to a commanding lead early and carried it into the second half where they led 42-10 near the end of the third quarter. However, the Colts must love drama because they've sure made a habit out of wilting to the opponent in the second half. The Jets (2-6) then scored 20 points over the final 18 minutes to make it more interesting than it needed to be.

Here are some of my main observations from this entertaining Colts' victory.

—Jonathan Taylor activates star power. Coming into this game, we highlighted how this could potentially be a superstar game for Taylor, and he delivered. Both as a runner and receiver, Taylor routinely sliced through New York's defense to pick up extra yardage. Then, midway through the third quarter, he hit the big one as he dashed 78 yards down the field for his second score of the day. In total, Taylor carried the ball 19 times for 172 yards (9.1 avg.) and 2 touchdowns to go with 2 receptions for 28 yards (14.0). With the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry, out for much of the rest of the season, this performance could help catapult Taylor toward the 2021 rushing crown. Stay tuned for the postgame "Crunching Numbers" piece to see just how impactful Taylor's performance was.

—Good things happen when Nyheim Hines is involved. The Colts have a handful of playmakers on offense. While you can't realistically get everyone heavily involved every game, whenever Hines gets extended looks, he makes big plays. He's had five or fewer touches in five games this year, but he averaged 80.5 yards of offense in Weeks 1 and 3 when he was given more touches. Hines can be used in a multitude of ways, so it's not hard to find a method to get him the ball. On Thursday night, the Colts gave him 10 touches and he turned it into 108 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't have to have as many touches as Taylor each week, but he should almost always have more than five.

—Darius Leonard's ability to dislodge the ball is remarkable. Leonard's play has been up-and-down this season but one thing that has remained consistent is his playmaking ability and his knack for taking the ball away from opponents. His ability to punch the ball out is unmatched in today's game as he did it for the fourth time this season against Jets running back Ty Johnson.

—Cute isn't always necessary. Occasionally, Colts head coach Frank Reich will deploy some techniques on offense that seem unnecessarily exotic or "cute" compared to options that are more likely to be successful. There was a prime example in this game in the first drive of the second half. The sequence covered 9 plays, 83 yards, and 5:30, and it featured pass plays of 27 and 31 yards. That sounds like a scoring drive, right? It wasn't. Within New York's 5-yard line, the Colts tried two wildcat runs for Taylor, including on fourth down, and came up empty. In the process of trying to confuse the Jets, the Colts may have had an easier time scoring by running Taylor in a more traditional fashion, or by utilizing any of Michael Pittman Jr., Mo Alie-Cox, or Mike Strachan, who all can win 50-50 balls. Three-and-out in 3:00 was awful. The Colts had another sequence between 3:35-3:09 in the fourth quarter that resulted in a three-and-out and punt to New York. While up by 15 but with the Jets holding offensive momentum, the Colts ran the ball on first down, and then went with passes on the next two drives, which aren't guaranteed to keep the clock moving. The first resulted in a sack for quarterback Carson Went, and then an incompletion on the next play.

—Something's gotta give with the defense. Overall, this was a very satisfying win for the Colts, especially after losing how they did in Week 8. However, it's hard not to be concerned considering Mike White and Josh Johnson combined for 412 yards passing, 4 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 112.4. Overall, the Jets had 486 yards of offense and were able to move the ball at will through the fourth quarter. What once was a cozy 42-10 lead for the Colts transformed into an anxious 15-point lead saved by a late Colts interception backed up deep in their own territory. The pass rush was once again not consistent enough, giving the quarterbacks ample time to find their receivers. Those receivers were often wide open in the defensive zones. There were also miscues from veterans who know the defense. Thursday's performance wasn't an aberration, either, as these themes have been consistent throughout the year. In order for the Colts to stand a chance against some tough upcoming opponents, something needs to change upfront and in coverage.

What were your biggest takeaways from Thursday? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

