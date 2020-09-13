Live In-Game Chat: Colts at Jaguars

1:21 - Quenton Nelson with the key block as Marlon Mack takes screen pass for 19. Then Mack rumbles around left end for 18. Colts are clicking.

1:20 - Promising start for Colts second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell, whose second catch gains 18 yards and moves the ball across midfield.

1:18 - Jaguars move the chains a bit, but a facemask penalty stalls the drive and forces a punt.

1:11 - Colts needed just six plays to go 63 yards in just 3:18 for the touchdown.

1:08 - Colts share video of the score.

1:07 - Nyheim Hines in for the 12-yard TD rush! Colts 7, Jaguars 0.

1:05 - Colts driving in hurry-up mode. Inside the Jaguars' 15.

1:03 - Ashton Dulin with a nice kickoff return to inside Colts' 37, but wide receiver Zach Pascal got dinged.

1:01 - Colts head coach Frank Reich took a knee during the National Anthem and the Colts players locked arms. The Colts posted a statement on Twitter.

1 - Jaguars stayed in locker room for National Anthem.

12:50 - CBS play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes says Jaguars are expecting 17,000 fans at TIAA Bank Field. It's the only NFL venue to allow fans today. Wonder how many of them will take a dip in the pool?

12:10 - Here are the inactives for the "other guys."

12:06 - I'm guessing this is the view of today's game for Colts owner Jim Irsay. Sure looks like we can expect some rain.

12:05 - Colts inactives were announced 35 minutes ago.

Noon — Welcome to game day!

Fans are encouraged to comment at the bottom of this file during the Indianapolis Colts’ season opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. EST, CBS-4 TV in Indianapolis).

The Colts are looking to win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014, as well as prevail in a season opener for the first time since 2013. The visitors are eight-point favorites, according to Sports Illustrated Gambling.

Consider Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, a.k.a. “The Maniac,” motivated for today’s game.

Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is eager to start his NFL career.

Colts head coach Frank Reich reiterates his faith in quarterback Philip Rivers.

