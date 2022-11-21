Locked On Colts: Melt Down in Loss to Eagles

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake gives his initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts couldn't overcome their own mistakes in their loss to the Eagles. Despite controlling the game for the majority of the day, they made any number of errors you could point to as the cause for their collapse. Nonetheless, interim head coach Jeff Saturday's squad likely gained some respect across the league on Sunday.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After the game, Saturday gave his general thoughts to reporters.

“A tough one, right? We had everything in front of us," Saturday began. "We didn't execute enough to get the win. Disappointing loss, obviously. Just too many mistakes. I mean, too many penalties, too many negative plays. You know, missing kicks. You just can't play a team that good and give them that many opportunities. We just left them in the game. And ultimately (they) made one more play than we did.”

