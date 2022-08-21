Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Star in Preseason Loss vs. Lions

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Regardless of the final score, who stood out offensively and defensively for the Colts, and who helped and hurt their chances at making the roster?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a big day on Saturday, accompanied by receivers Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon. Who else stood out on offense?

On the defensive side of the ball, Tyquan Lewis looks like himself already, and reserve linemen Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for 3.0 sacks.

Which fringe roster players helped themselves the most when it comes to securing a spot on the Week 1, 53-man roster?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

