Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Star in Preseason Loss vs. Lions

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss the Colts' preseason loss to the Lions. Who stood out on offense and defense, and who helped or hurt themselves making the roster?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 27-26 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Regardless of the final score, who stood out offensively and defensively for the Colts, and who helped and hurt their chances at making the roster?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had a big day on Saturday, accompanied by receivers Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon. Who else stood out on offense?

On the defensive side of the ball, Tyquan Lewis looks like himself already, and reserve linemen Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for 3.0 sacks.

Which fringe roster players helped themselves the most when it comes to securing a spot on the Week 1, 53-man roster?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
