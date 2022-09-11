Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Season Opens with Dud vs. Texans

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys dive into the Colts' 20-20 tie vs. the Texans in Week 1.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

In the first game of The Matt Ryan Era, the Colts narrowly avoided complete disaster against the Texans, squeaking out a tie following overtime. The guys dive into which players stood out (both good and bad) and talk about what needs to change heading into Week 2.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

There were countless mistakes made on the field, but how much of the tie lands on head coach Frank Reich's shoulders?

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. built onto their impressive 2021 seasons by starring again on Sunday. However, there were some lowlights on the day as well. Which players struggled to make an impact, or gave the Texans a leg up?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

What did you think about the Colts' performance on Sunday? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

