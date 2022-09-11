Locked On Colts: Season Opens with Dud vs. Texans

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

In the first game of The Matt Ryan Era, the Colts narrowly avoided complete disaster against the Texans, squeaking out a tie following overtime. The guys dive into which players stood out (both good and bad) and talk about what needs to change heading into Week 2.

There were countless mistakes made on the field, but how much of the tie lands on head coach Frank Reich's shoulders?

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. built onto their impressive 2021 seasons by starring again on Sunday. However, there were some lowlights on the day as well. Which players struggled to make an impact, or gave the Texans a leg up?

