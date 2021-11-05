Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Rockets for Long Touchdown vs. Jets

    Colts running back Jonathan Taylor appeared to be shot out of a cannon as he flew 78 yards down the field for a touchdown against the Jets on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Jonathan Taylor is special.

    There's really not much else to say about the Indianapolis Colts' second-year, superstar running back.

    In the third quarter after already stringing together a terrific game against the New York Jets, he went off for a 78-yard touchdown run, his second of the game.

    The play put the Colts ahead, 42-10, with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter. The drive was pretty quick and to the point; just Taylor's run.

    Read More

    As of the play, Taylor has 18 carries for 172 yards (9.6 avg.), 2 touchdowns, and 2 receptions for 28 yards.

    According to Colts PR, "Taylor's 78-yard rushing touchdown is the longest rushing touchdown this season (in the NFL). He also has the two longest rushes in 2021 by any NFL player (83, 78)."

    What do you think about this game so far? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Rockets for Long Touchdown vs. Jets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Danny Pinter (63) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    WATCH: Danny Pinter Scores Big-Man Touchdown vs. Jets

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Game Day

    WATCH: Nyheim Hines Scores On Long Run vs. Jets

    2 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) falls while a pass is thrown to him as Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    Game Day

    Colts, Jets Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday's Matchup

    4 hours ago
    Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts Fantasy Week 9: Who Starts vs. Jets?

    7 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) gestures to the crowd after forcing a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Darius Leonard: Colts Can't Overlook Jets On Short Week

    8 hours ago
    Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    'Natural Poise' Has Colts Comfortable With Sam Ehlinger As Primary Backup

    9 hours ago
    Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jets | Week 9

    10 hours ago