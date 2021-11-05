WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Rockets for Long Touchdown vs. Jets

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor appeared to be shot out of a cannon as he flew 78 yards down the field for a touchdown against the Jets on Thursday night.

Jonathan Taylor is special.

There's really not much else to say about the Indianapolis Colts' second-year, superstar running back.

In the third quarter after already stringing together a terrific game against the New York Jets, he went off for a 78-yard touchdown run, his second of the game.

The play put the Colts ahead, 42-10, with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter. The drive was pretty quick and to the point; just Taylor's run.

As of the play, Taylor has 18 carries for 172 yards (9.6 avg.), 2 touchdowns, and 2 receptions for 28 yards.

According to Colts PR, "Taylor's 78-yard rushing touchdown is the longest rushing touchdown this season (in the NFL). He also has the two longest rushes in 2021 by any NFL player (83, 78)."

What do you think about this game so far? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.