WATCH: Nyheim Hines Scores On Long Run vs. Jets

Colts running back Nyheim Hines put the Colts ahead first against the Jets with a 34-yard touchdown run.

It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to get on the scoreboard on Thursday night against the New York Jets as running back Nyheim Hines scored on a 34-yard run on their first drive of the game.

The play came on 1st-and-10 for the Colts from New York's 34-yard line and punctuated a drive that took 8 plays, 88 yards, and 4:48 in length.

As of the play, the Colts are up 7-0, and Hines has totaled 1 carry for 34 yards and 1 touchdown to go with 1 reception for 13 yards.

