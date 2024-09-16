Horseshoe Huddle

Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Green Bay Packers | Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts' snap counts for Week 2 have been tallied, revealing interesting numbers for some players.

Noah Gebert

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Green Bay Packers in disappointing fashion in Week 2, failing to take advantage of the opportunity to face a team forced to start their backup quarterback. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.

Offense

Player

Snaps

%

Anthony Richardson

56

100%

Bernhard Raimann

56

100%

Quenton Nelson

56

100%

Ryan Kelly

56

100%

Will Fries

56

100%

Braden Smith

56

100%

Alec Pierce

53

95%

Michael Pittman Jr.

48

86%

Kylen Granson

33

59%

Adonai Mitchell

33

59%

Jonathan Taylor

29

52%

Ashton Dulin

24

43%

Mo Alie-Cox

18

32%

Trey Sermon

18

32%

Drew Ogletree

14

25%

Tyler Goodson

9

16%

Anthony Gould

1

2%

Once again, the Colts were fortunate to have Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line for the entire game. The Colts will hope for that same continuity for as long as they can get it throughout the 2024 season.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce led the Colts' offensive skill players in snaps, logging more than even Michael Pittman Jr., 53 to 48. This is a testament that the coaching staff believes Pierce can provide a threat to the backend of the opposing defense and be a solid blocker downfield in the running game. Adonai Mitchell saw his share of snaps decrease slightly this week and may continue to see them drop even further after an underwhelming performance and the impending return of Josh Downs.

Jonathan Taylor was puzzlingly left on the sidelines during the fourth quarter as the Colts attempted a comeback. Taylor ran the ball well throughout the game, but as the Colts were faced with a situation requiring them to pass the ball late in the game, they turned to a combination of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.

Defense

Player

Snaps

%

Rodney Thomas II

70

100%

Kenny Moore II

70

100%

Jaylon Jones

70

100%

Zaire Franklin

70

100%

E.J. Speed

69

99%

Nick Cross

69

99%

Tyquan Lewis

44

63%

Kwity Paye

43

61%

Grover Stewart

42

60%

Dayo Odeyingbo

32

46%

Jaylon Carlies

31

44%

Raekwon Davis

30

43%

Laiatu Latu

28

40%

Taven Bryan

25

36%

Adetomiwa Adebawore

21

30%

Samuel Womack III

20

29%

Dallis Flowers

19

27%

DeForest Buckner

10

14%

Isaiah Land

6

9%

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

1

1%

On the defensive side of the ball, four players played 100% of the snaps (70 total): Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Rodney Thomas II. With Julian Blackmon out of the lineup, the Colts elevated Ronnie Harrison Jr. from the practice squad. He was believed to be the planned starter alongside Nick Cross, but instead, Thomas got the nod and was not taken off of the field once.

DeForest Buckner missed the full week of practice dealing with a back injury, so the game plan appeared to be having him play a limited number of snaps. After 1- snaps, though, Buckner suffered a painful looking ankle injury and did not return. Raekwon Davis was the biggest beneficiary of Buckner's absence and Taven Bryan saw an increase as well.

Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies also saw a jump in usage as the Colts adjusted to a heavier defensive front to slow down the Packers rushing attack that ran wild in the first half. We'll see what's in store for the next matchup in week 3 against the visiting Chicago Bears (1-1).

