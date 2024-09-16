Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Green Bay Packers | Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Green Bay Packers in disappointing fashion in Week 2, failing to take advantage of the opportunity to face a team forced to start their backup quarterback. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.
Offense
Player
Snaps
%
Anthony Richardson
56
100%
Bernhard Raimann
56
100%
Quenton Nelson
56
100%
Ryan Kelly
56
100%
Will Fries
56
100%
Braden Smith
56
100%
Alec Pierce
53
95%
Michael Pittman Jr.
48
86%
Kylen Granson
33
59%
Adonai Mitchell
33
59%
Jonathan Taylor
29
52%
Ashton Dulin
24
43%
Mo Alie-Cox
18
32%
Trey Sermon
18
32%
Drew Ogletree
14
25%
Tyler Goodson
9
16%
Anthony Gould
1
2%
Once again, the Colts were fortunate to have Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line for the entire game. The Colts will hope for that same continuity for as long as they can get it throughout the 2024 season.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce led the Colts' offensive skill players in snaps, logging more than even Michael Pittman Jr., 53 to 48. This is a testament that the coaching staff believes Pierce can provide a threat to the backend of the opposing defense and be a solid blocker downfield in the running game. Adonai Mitchell saw his share of snaps decrease slightly this week and may continue to see them drop even further after an underwhelming performance and the impending return of Josh Downs.
Jonathan Taylor was puzzlingly left on the sidelines during the fourth quarter as the Colts attempted a comeback. Taylor ran the ball well throughout the game, but as the Colts were faced with a situation requiring them to pass the ball late in the game, they turned to a combination of Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.
Defense
Player
Snaps
%
Rodney Thomas II
70
100%
Kenny Moore II
70
100%
Jaylon Jones
70
100%
Zaire Franklin
70
100%
E.J. Speed
69
99%
Nick Cross
69
99%
Tyquan Lewis
44
63%
Kwity Paye
43
61%
Grover Stewart
42
60%
Dayo Odeyingbo
32
46%
Jaylon Carlies
31
44%
Raekwon Davis
30
43%
Laiatu Latu
28
40%
Taven Bryan
25
36%
Adetomiwa Adebawore
21
30%
Samuel Womack III
20
29%
Dallis Flowers
19
27%
DeForest Buckner
10
14%
Isaiah Land
6
9%
Ronnie Harrison Jr.
1
1%
On the defensive side of the ball, four players played 100% of the snaps (70 total): Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Rodney Thomas II. With Julian Blackmon out of the lineup, the Colts elevated Ronnie Harrison Jr. from the practice squad. He was believed to be the planned starter alongside Nick Cross, but instead, Thomas got the nod and was not taken off of the field once.
DeForest Buckner missed the full week of practice dealing with a back injury, so the game plan appeared to be having him play a limited number of snaps. After 1- snaps, though, Buckner suffered a painful looking ankle injury and did not return. Raekwon Davis was the biggest beneficiary of Buckner's absence and Taven Bryan saw an increase as well.
Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies also saw a jump in usage as the Colts adjusted to a heavier defensive front to slow down the Packers rushing attack that ran wild in the first half. We'll see what's in store for the next matchup in week 3 against the visiting Chicago Bears (1-1).
