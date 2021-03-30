These are Some of Best Options Who Still Fit Colts in Free Agency

Horseshoe Huddle
2021 Colts Post-Free Agency Rush Big Board

With the biggest waves of free agency complete, these are some of the top remaining free agents that could still fit the Colts.
Things have been relatively quiet for the Indianapolis Colts.

We're now roughly two weeks into the start of the NFL's new league year and free agency, and the Colts have only made modest outside moves.

They've been wise and re-signed several of their own players, but nothing other than role players in terms of what's available outside the building.

There are still plenty of talented players to bring aboard, however.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts currently hold the second-most salary cap space in the league at $27.2 million.

Before we take a look at which outside players still make sense for the Colts, here are their in-house free agents who remain unsigned (unrestricted and restricted):

UFA — TE Trey Burton, CB T.J. Carrie, OL Le'Raven Clark, OT Chaz Green, S Malik Hooker, DE Justin Houston, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

RFA — TE Mo Alie-Cox, S George Odum, and WR Zach Pascal all have been tendered RFA offers.

PLAYERPOSITION2021 AGELAST TEAMBREAKDOWN

A.J. Bouye

CB

30

Denver Broncos

This would be a very Xavier Rhodes-esque signing for the Colts, but worthwhile if they're not confident in Rock Ya-Sin.

Bashaud Breeland

CB

29

Kansas City Chiefs

Breeland would be another solid starter for the Colts, and he has a knack for coming up with big plays in big games.

Damiere Byrd

WR

28

New England Patriots

The Colts still need a field-stretching WR (even considering Parris Campbell). Byrd could provide that element as well as depth.

Quinton Dunbar

CB

29

Seattle Seahawks

Another talented, veteran CB, Dunbar has played for new Colts CB coach James Rowe before in Washington.

Marquise Goodwin

WR

30

San Francisco 49ers

Another depth WR who can take the top off of a defense, Goodwin is quite explosive and took the last season off, which can only help a 30-year-old body.

Melvin Ingram

ED

32

Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts would be taking a chance on an older ED here who has battled injuries. They need veteran edge help, and someone like Ingram should be able to provide a handful of sacks.

Dennis Kelly

OT

31

Tennessee Titans

The Colts have already signed Julién Davenport and Sam Tevi at OT, but Kelly is likely a better option than both, even if he is older.

Ryan Kerrigan

ED

33

Washington Football Team

Kerrigan is another ED who is longer in the tooth but could provide an added boost of pass rush. He'd also be returning home to Indiana.

Nick Mullens

QB

26

San Francisco 49ers

The Colts could really use a veteran backup QB in between Carson Wentz and Jacob Eason. Mullens is still a young veteran but has 16 NFL starts under his belt.

Russell Okung

OT

33

Carolina Panthers

If the Colts strike out on OT prospects in the draft, someone like Okung makes a lot of sense. He's easily a better option than Davenport or Tevi to protect Wentz's blindside all season.

Kawann Short

DT

32

Carolina Panthers

With his age and injury history, Short should come pretty cheap and could provide a nice spark as a rotational piece behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Alex Smith

QB

37

Washington Football Team

Again, the Colts could use a proven backup QB. Smith has been there, done that, and got the t-shirt.

Have some free agents on your wish list? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

