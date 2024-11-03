3 Game-Defining Matchups in Colts vs. Vikings SNF Battle
The Indianapolis Colts made a seismic change this week by benching second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, let alone ahead of a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. As the Colts prepare to fight for a winning record, three matchups on paper could define the outcome of Sunday's battle.
1. Shane Steichen vs. Brian Flores
A highly creative offensive mind in Colts head coach Shane Steichen will have to go toe-to-toe with one of the best defensive play callers in the league Brian Flores. The two have faced off before, specifically when Steichen was with the Los Angeles Chargers and Flores was with the Miami Dolphins.
In that matchup, the Chargers lost 29-21 while the Dolphins defense recorded two sacks and an interception. The coaches are in two completely different situations now, but they'll keep the same principles. Steichen is a creative planner who trusts his rush attack and is unafraid to take a deep shot. Flores loves to force the quarterback's hand quickly as his defense forces pressure on an NFL-high 30% of passing plays.
For Steichen, putting new starter Joe Flacco in a comfortable situation will be key. Expect the Colts to lean on star running back Jonathan Taylor to churn the clock and drive down the field. For Flores, expect him to dial the blitz up even more as he tries to take advantage of a less-mobile Flacco.
2. Jaylon Jones vs. Justin Jefferson
Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the focal point of the Colts' defensive game plan. In the middle of his fifth season in the NFL, Jefferson has totaled the third-most receiving yards. He's had six straight games with 80+ yards and is the only player in the league to put up numbers this consistent.
Indianapolis is likely to pit cornerback Jaylon Jones against Jefferson for the majority of the game. Jones has forced three turnovers on the season and helped hold Tyreek Hill to just one catch earlier in the season.
Jefferson is the go-to third-and-long target for the Vikings and will put Jones' skills to the test as he tries to get the ball back in Flacco's hands. The Colts struggled against Jefferson in 2022 with the receiver dropping a stat line of 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Holding him under 100 yards would be huge, but might be a tough ask.
3. Josh Downs vs. Byron Murphy Jr.
Josh Downs' stock grew with the announcement of Richardson's benching. That's not to say the two young starters weren't a great duo, but Flacco has fed Downs in his three appearances. With Flacco throwing him the ball, Downs has 23 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Flacco trusts Indy's slot receiver, making him a threat against the Vikings' secondary.
Minnesota's Byron Murphy Jr. has tallied two interceptions and a forced fumble through seven games along with 35 total tackles. Standing at 5-foot-11, Murphy is the likely matchup for a similarly-sized Downs.
Considering how often the Vikings blitz, Flacco should be targeting Downs on short routes to effectively get the ball out early. This matchup will determine the efficiency of the Colts' offense as Downs becomes the pivotal point of the passing game.
Both teams have clear paths to victory on Sunday night. For Indy, chewing the clock and good offensive line play will decide their success. For Minnesota, getting the ball in the hands of playmakers like Jefferson should be the most important.
Colts vs. Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
