3 Key Matchups in Colts vs. Steelers Week 4 Battle
The Indianapolis Colts are filled with talent, but a lack of experience separates their potential from reality. In a matchup against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, three players could sway the sails toward a Colts victory if they step up to the plate.
For the Steelers, threatening playmakers are lining up all over the field. The Colts' defense needs to limit chunk plays and keep the ball out of Justin Fields' hands as much as possible, thus making the first matchup to watch for come in the passing game.
1. Jaylon Jones vs. George Pickens
After a career-defining day against the Chicago Bears last weekend, Jaylon Jones looks poised to continue his development against George Pickens.
Pickens, 23, has recorded 171 receiving yards on the year -- making up just over 33% of Fields' passing yards this season. If Jones can limit Pickens' big play ability, the Colts could eliminate one of the biggest threats they'll face in a search for victory.
In two games against Indianapolis, Pickens has averaged 52 yards. Keeping him around that number for the third time in a row should leave to positive results for Gus Bradley's defense.
2. Anthony Richardson vs T.J. Watt
Anthony Richardson has fumbled twice this season but recovered the ball both times. Against a rusher as athletic as T.J. Watt, the story could be completely different.
In his last three games against Indianapolis, Watt has recorded four total sacks and two forced humbles, tearing apart the Colts' offensive line. Protecting Richardson from making mistakes is of the utmost importance if the Colts want to find success and keep their star quarterback from losing his confidence.
The Colts were able to win without Richardson last year but are facing one of the hottest teams in the league this year. Keeping the rock safe will be key to a second consecutive home win.
3. Jonathan Taylor vs. Cam Heyward
As the engine of the Colts' offense, Jonathan Taylor has shown out early in the 2024 season. Back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground helped Indy secure a win last weekend but a replicate performance may be needed to grab another one.
Cam Heyward and the Steelers defensive line haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season but they haven't faced a running back and offensive line as good as the Colts'. Taylor's production has mimicked his 2021 breakout season and that type of grit will be needed for Shane Steichen's crew on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts are faced with a tough Week 4 opponent, but a home crowd could help push them over the line. Playing clean football and dominating the ground game will be the determining factor against one of the NFL's most penalized teams this week.
Colts vs. Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
